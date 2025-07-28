The Scaffold and Access Industry Association and the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) have entered into a three-year memorandum of understanding to strengthen worker safety and health initiatives nationwide.

SAIA, ASSP form alliance to advance worker safety

The agreement was signed by leaders of both organizations during the Safety 2025 Professional Development Conference and Exposition held at the Orange County Convention Center.

“We are proud to collaborate with ASSP to enhance occupational safety and health across industries,” said SAIA President Michael Bredl. “This alliance reflects our shared commitment to promoting the highest standards of safety, craftsmanship and ethics throughout the scaffold and access sector and beyond.”

The partnership will focus on advancing national consensus standards, addressing regulatory and legislative priorities, and cross-promoting volunteer initiatives. Both SAIA and ASSP will collaborate on developing and sharing educational content, engaging member communities, and amplifying stories that highlight safety successes and challenges. Together, the organizations aim to foster a more connected and impactful safety community.

“By joining forces, we can further elevate the safety profession and reduce workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities,” said ASSP President Linda Tapp, CSP, ALCM, CPTD. “Our shared goals will help drive advocacy and action that make a meaningful difference.”

This new alliance builds on SAIA’s ongoing efforts to form strategic partnerships that encourage safe practices in the use of scaffold and access equipment. Likewise, ASSP continues to cultivate collaborations that advance worker well-being across all sectors.