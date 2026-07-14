Responsible Care® companies deliver third consecutive year of record-low employee safety rate

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today released new Responsible Care® performance data showing that member companies achieved a third consecutive year of record employee safety performance, as measured by total recordable incident rate, continuing to strengthen safety performance across U.S. operations.

A third straight year of record safety performance

"Responsible Care® drives the safer operations that are fundamental to enabling growth across the chemical industry and strengthening a competitive U.S. economy. By continuously improving how we operate and manage risk, our industry can deliver the essential chemistries that support American manufacturing, advance innovation, and help keep products affordable for families and businesses across the country." -- Chris Jahn, President and CEO | ACC

"Achieving a third straight year of a record injury and illness rate shows how companies are continuously improving how they manage risk and protect their workforce. At every level, from frontline operations to leadership, companies are strengthening systems to support worker safety, prevent incidents, and improve outcomes." -- Mitch Toomey, Vice President of Responsible Care & Stewardship | ACC

Participation in Responsible Care® is a mandatory condition of ACC membership. Through it, companies track and publicly report performance data to strengthen operations and drive year-over-year improvements. These consistent, transparent measurements allow companies to benchmark progress and act quickly to address risks.

Responsible Care companies continue to outperform broader manufacturing benchmarks. In fact, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Responsible Care practitioners are 5x safer than the overall manufacturing sector, and 3x safer than the overall business of chemistry.

Key findings from the Responsible Care® data release: Safe operations

Employee Safety: Record-low total recordable incident rate (TRIR) for the third consecutive year, continuing a multi-year downward trend. Long-Term Progress: TRIR has declined by more than 26% since 2017. Process Safety: Continued focus on reducing process safety events, maintaining strong performance across U.S. operations. The latest data comes amid ongoing public and regulatory focus on chemical safety. Against this backdrop, ACC emphasizes that Responsible Care is designed not only to measure performance, but to drive continuous improvement that helps prevent incidents before they occur.