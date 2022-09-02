Real Time platform centralizes monitoring, data management

With 40 plus years of experience in environmental services, we have seen it all. Lately, focus has been on air quality and emissions.

Constantly changing standards, regulations and an increase in public scrutiny about air quality and corporate transparency, has made us more aware of the importance of not just monitoring, but data quality and timely delivery and dissemination of this critical information.

A better method

Monitoring used to be a simple proposition - fixed sensors in and around a facility, fenceline sensors at its perimeter and collecting data that was manually pulled, collated, analyzed and distributed. This was a time-consuming process that limited the data collected to that which was obtained in and around the perimeter of a facility. We saw a better, quicker way to solve this problem: our Real Time platform.

By centralizing monitoring and data management, Real Time provides the most complete, system-agnostic environmental intelligence platform available. This is both a customizable software and data aggregation tool to link advanced analytics and reporting to continuous, real time air monitoring - a true decision support system.

Why Real Time?

Real Time means integrated services. Data is captured, saved, analyzed and reported automatically. The result? Real time change for you and your mission. Sensor agnostic, Real Time environmental monitoring, including:

Incident detection and alerting: Instant notifications about incidents and contamination events with data collected from existing/emerging sensor technology

Efficiency gains and centralized data storage: Immediate impact with secure and centralized storage and backup

Customizable dashboards: Transform data into dynamic real time visuals

Quality assurances: Complete solution systematizes LDAR, fence-line and safety processes to address regulations and compliance; automated data validation enhances reporting

Critical applications: Oil and gas

A client in the energy industry hired us to provide air monitoring for the development and maintenance of a new facility and community monitoring network. We set up 10 local testing sites and used our mobile monitoring van to collect, analyze and make it available via a dedicated website and smartphone app.

This monitoring provides critical data to the public and helps to monitor numerous VOCs. The public and organizational benefits of this capability are that it can send incident alerts, track events and hazards, improve awareness and increase wellness.

Tracking air quality affected by wildfires

Wildfire smoke poses hazards to industrial operations and the employees performing them. With the marked increase in wildfires on the West Coast, the U.S. Forest Service and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health have introduced regulations and standards to ensure worker safety from the effects of wildfire smoke.

Real Time tracking provides data to compare to the Air Quality Index for particulate matter - giving you vital information on whether it's safe for your personnel to be exposed to potential hazards, ensuring their safety and your compliance with exposure regulations.

For information about Real Time monitoring, visit www.montrose-env.com.