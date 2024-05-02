The crucial role of swift decision-making by emergency teams serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of quick-thinking during crises, particularly during shift changes.

This underscores the profound impact and responsibility associated with emergency response work.

Since its founding over 74 years ago, Vallen Safety Services is a pioneer in integrated safety solutions and an originator of onsite safety services, of which emergency response has been an integral part of its suite of safety services.

Expand Quick response redefines safety measures, saves a life From left: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Capt. Josh Smith, EMT Lt. Jason Hunt, Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and firefighter Emily Williams, EMR and firefighter Jacoby Dunn, EMT and firefighter Dylan Mitchell and EMR Lt. Albert Swan. Lt. Hunt worked as step-up captain on the call.

As a premier leader in the petrochemical industry, it knows every aspect of what it takes to provide not only an effective emergency response team (ERT) but a service that compliments all aspects of safety. A truly effective ERT relies not only on critical safety and emergency response measures but also on the everyday maintenance and management of one’s facility. This ensures that in the case of an emergency, one has full visibility of its operations to make well-informed decisions.

Vallen Safety Services’ holistic safety management approach is unique in that it has the tools, resources, industry experience and appropriate licensing to manage emergency response activities as well as facility life safety and property protection equipment. Its history in the industry has taught the company that an initiative-taking stance, focusing on preventive measures, is as crucial as a reactive emergency response. That dual approach of prevention and response is what sets it apart.

Swift action in the face of crisis

As happens all too often, an emergency unfolded just moments before a shift change, as Pat Melancon, a facility employee, suddenly became unresponsive. The rapid response of Vallen’s ERT at the site highlights the team’s commitment and preparedness.

"I collapsed unexpectedly, but thanks to a colleague’s immediate first aid and Vallen’s swift response, I am alive today," Melancon shared.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of fulfilling one’s roles and responsibilities toward serving customers. It underscores that beyond the daily tasks and operational demands, the core mission is to safeguard lives and ensure the well-being of every individual onsite. The fast and decisive actions of Vallen Safety Services’ ERT in the face of an emergency not only averted a potential tragedy but also reinvigorated the purpose and urgency of its work. This event highlights the necessity of always maintaining a vigilant and prepared stance, reinforcing the imperative that it is not just there to fulfill a function but to protect and preserve life, underscoring the profound impact and responsibility that comes with its roles.

The team behind the rescue

The professionalism and training of the Vallen ERT were key factors in the successful outcome. Its regular and rigorous training programs ensure that the team remains ready to manage any emergency, demonstrating the importance of continuous skill development and preparedness in saving lives.

Expand Quick response redefines safety measures, saves a life From left: Lt. Albert Swan, facility employee Pat Melancon, EMR and firefighter Jacoby Dunn and Lt. Jason Hunt

The pride in the response effort and capabilities of Vallen’s ERT is echoed in the words of Vallen Fire Chief Joseph Nay, who oversees the responders at the site. "I couldn’t be more proud of our team of responders," the chief stated. "Emergency situations usually happen unexpectedly, and every second counts in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals and the communities that we serve. In the whirlwind of daily responsibilities and routines, it’s easy to lose sight of the fundamental reason we are present in the workplaces, especially in the industrial and safety sectors. I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s response and that this incident led to a positive outcome for Pat."

Enhancing safety measures

Reflecting on the incident, Melancon emphasized the changes implemented onsite to improve emergency response capabilities, including strategic placement of automated external defibrillator (AEDs) and enhanced emergency training. This incident has spurred a significant shift toward heightened awareness and preparedness in the workplace, ensuring that life-saving equipment is readily accessible and well understood by all employees.

"Now, since this has happened to me, I have learned more about where the AEDs are located. I have probably walked by them a million times and didn’t know they were there or paid any attention to them."

Eyewitness to survival: An interview with Melancon

Melancon shared his firsthand experience, shedding light on the incident’s gravity and the ERT’s vital role. "I am still talking to you because of their swift action," he explained, attributing his survival to the immediate and expert response of the Vallen ERT.

Melancon delved into the broader implications of the incident on his views regarding having a full-time onsite ERT. "It is so important because without those guys being right here, there is no way I would have survived," he said. "Most people wouldn’t even think twice about having rescue onsite and would ask, ‘What are they here for?’ Well, they’re here for a reason, believe me."

A message from the heart

Melancon’s ordeal has become a powerful narrative for the importance of emergency preparedness. "Knowing where the AEDs are and having a skilled ERT onsite is not just a policy, it’s a lifeline," he remarked, advocating for more widespread adoption of dedicated onsite comprehensive ERTs in industrial facilities.

Reflecting on Vallen Safety Services ERT’s commitment to safety and emergency preparedness, Melancon expressed immense admiration and confidence in the team’s capabilities. "I really think they’re top notch," he said enthusiastically, highlighting the exceptional level of professionalism and dedication he experienced firsthand. Melancon’s glowing endorsement underscores the ERT’s profound commitment to safety and readiness, illustrating how their actions go beyond duty to embody a passion for protecting lives.

Expand Quick response redefines safety measures, saves a life Facility employee Pat Melancon and Lt. Jason Hunt

As companies ponder the value of investing in dedicated ERTs, Melancon’s experience stands as a strong endorsement for such a commitment. "It’s not just about dealing with the minor incidents, it’s about being prepared for the major ones," he concluded, stressing the need for robust emergency planning and training.

Securing safety with Vallen’s expertise

Considering the critical incidents that can arise at any moment, the story of Melancon’s emergency and the lifesaving response he received highlights a universal truth — the presence of a dedicated, onsite ERT is not just an option but a necessity. Vallen Safety Services has demonstrated, through decades of unwavering commitment to safety and emergency preparedness, why it is a leader in this essential field. Its teams are not just responders, they are protectors of life and guardians of well-being, trained to act in the crucial seconds that can mean the difference between life and death.

The incident with Melancon is a compelling illustration of the team’s readiness and ability to handle critical situations with precision and professionalism. It is a clear message to all industries that investing in a Vallen onsite ERT is not just a decision for safety, it’s a pledge to preserve life, ensure business continuity and uphold the highest safety standards. Partner with Vallen to turn potential tragedies into stories of survival and resilience.

For more information, visit vallen.com.