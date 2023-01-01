Providing quality data that industry has come to expect

A&B Labs, an independently owned environmental testing lab service, has become a familiar name within manufacturing, refinery, energy, engineering, chemical and other industries along the Gulf Coast.

The Houston-based lab, established in 1988, has branches in Harlingen (South Texas), Euless (North Texas), Nederland (Texas Golden Triangle) and Baton Rouge. Provided analytical testing includes:

For over 34 years, the A&B Labs team and facilities have handled various projects regardless of scope and complexity with matrices including air, water, solids and hazardous waste to industrial clients, engineering firms, consultants and government agencies. The provision of environmental testing services is A&B Labs' most prolific claim in the industry, encompassing a broad range of service capabilities to ensure successful data from various analyses, matrices and client-type tests, such as industrial plants, schools and wastewater treatment plants.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, A&B Labs operates in the industrial hygiene sector with an expert staff and is a longtime member of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).

The lab runs conveniently by conducting routine sampling upon request and supplying needed media kits, including PVC filters, MCE filters, sorbent tubes, pumps and related equipment. While also encompassing a wide range of parameters, the lab can accommodate one's needs by providing Crystalline Silica X-ray Diffraction services, Helium Diffusion Sampling and the generally expected air analyses.

A&B supports the food industry, from manufacturers, produce distributors and grocery stores by testing in compliance with standard protocols set by the FDA, USDA, Association of Official Agricultural Chemists, Compendium of Methods for the Microbiological Examination of Foods and client-supplied methodology. In addition, A&B creates personalized protocols in support of product development and investigations. To best assist clients, A&B provides food analyses for many mediums, including QA/QC, pathogens, indicators, validation studies and several standard tests (Coliforms - Total, Fecal and E.coli), while also offering niche deliverables, such as on-site hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) sampling.

Performed by A&B's analytical HACCP-certified team, the microbiology division test for the presence, absence or the number of microbial organisms, while following FDA food safety regulations and procedures.

All services comply with regulatory and client requirements and allow for rush time turnaround testing. A&B Labs also provides sample pickup and daily courier services to the following Texas cities: Bay City, Bloomington, Brazoria, Freeport, Ganado, Lake Jackson, Palacios, Port Lavaca, Port Comfort, Victoria and Wadsworth. Clients are encouraged to contact A&B Labs directly for urgentÂ projects.

The company recently opened A&B Petroleum Labs, located at 1643 Federal Road in Houston. The facility specializes in ASTM Standard testing methodology, covering gas, diesel, lube and crude oil specifications.

"As a business whose focus is on quality testing, along with a constant objective to lead industry turnaround time, an attentive customer relations management team and local courier services, this makes our petroleum laboratory ideal to meet customer needs," said Cedric Clemons, business development/sales with A&B Labs.

A&B Labs is accredited by National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program, AIHA Laboratory Accreditation Programs, National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program, Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc., DoD Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program, National Lead Laboratory Accreditation Program, EPA, and International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission for environmental and food testing. A&B is certified as an Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation program by the CDC.

For more information, visit ablabs.com or call (713) 453-6060.