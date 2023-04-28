With an unparalleled history of emergency response successes, a robust portfolio of major industry clientele and a unique compilation of service offerings, Haz Mat Special Services (HMSS) is unabashedly proud of its direction since its founding.

HMSS’s 24/7 platform is unlike any other, with round-the-clock assistance and dispatch to destinations spanning across state lines. From start to finish, customers have little to worry about as the job is being done.

Providing industry 24/7 emergency response services Fire truck fleet

HMSS has an on-call team of experienced emergency response specialists and technicians who possess extensive experience in mitigating and remediating incidents, and who are ready to respond upon notice. They are prepared to meet each customer’s needs, while ensuring and meeting all industry and safety standards. HMSS also performs and records job safety analysis, entry/exit logging, air and medical monitoring and planning and is constantly evaluating strategies, tactics and goals for safety and effectiveness.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had personnel, materials and equipment to decontaminate sites, utilizing approved methods from the CDC and the EPA.

Joshua Williams, president of HMSS, purchased the company in 2017 and has since transformed its land, water and aircraft fleet from a few vehicles to a multi-million dollar fleet capable of providing transport to and from the scene of any emergency call. Throughout his 34 years in the industry, he has been hands-on, actively and directly involved with Haz Mat’s response calls.

“When starting HMSS, my goal was to create an elite environmental emergency response company,” Williams told BIC. “Currently, we are the only true turnkey emergency response company in North America.”

Providing industry 24/7 emergency response services Maritime fleet

Today, HMSS continues to expand its services and responds to calls throughout the Gulf Coast region and the Southeast U.S. The company’s success has been attributed to word-of-mouth marketing and a rapport that has allowed it to secure contracts from federal and state agencies like the FBI and ATF, to industrial businesses and corporations.

HMSS is equipped to handle most any industrial or environmental emergency and has the proper tools and PPE to provide customers with solutions.

For 24/7 emergency response, call (855-HAZMAT9).

For more information, visit hazmatspecialservices.com or call (346) 372-5049.