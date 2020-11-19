Senior advisor appointed to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board

Bruce Walker has been appointed to a Senior Advisor post at the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB), where he will work in policy and outreach in support of Chairman Lemos.

The CSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating industrial accidents and providing recommendations to protect people and the environment. In his new role, based in the Washington, D.C. headquarters, Walker will be chiefly involved in interfacing with our stakeholders on the Hill and in the community, and improving the flexibility of interagency interactions around multi-jurisdictional incidents.

Previously, Mr. Walker served in many leadership roles within the aerospace and defense industry, with a major focus on government relations and homeland security. Mr. Walker holds a B.S. in Chemistry and Mathematics from American University, and received a scholarship from the American Chemical Society for his contributions to the field of plume and hazard analytics. “I’m excited to answer the call to serve,” said Walker. “Safe operations of the facilities and industries within CSB’s purview are critical to the safety of people and the environment.”

Chairman: “We are fortunate to have Bruce Walker join the CSB. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and relationships directly relevant to the CSB’s mission. Please join me in welcoming Mr. Walker.”