Port of Houston closes 2 terminals due to coronavirus positive test

Two terminals at the Port of Houston are closed after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bayport and Barbours Cut terminals are closed while an investigation is conducted.

Port officials said an ILA worker who recently worked at both terminals tested positive for the virus.

“All decisions on vessel schedules, demurrage and all others will be determined as soon as possible,” officials said in press release late Wednesday night, as reported by KHOU.

Other facilities at the Port of Houston will remain open, officials said, including general cargo terminals.

Other facilities at the Port of Houston will remain open, officials said, including general cargo terminals.

The Houston Ship Channel and other 200-plus private terminals are still operational, according to officials.

The health and safety of Port Houston’s employees, users, customers and community remains its first priority. Port Houston is in communication with public authorities and health agencies while an investigation is underway.

Port Houston Customer Service staff will not be available by phone. We will work to answer emails as best as we can.

Port Houston will provide regular updates as warranted as this situation unfolds.