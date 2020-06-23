Port of Corpus Christi reports first COVID-19 positive case

A Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual works in an office where there are minimal interactions with other employees and is now under self-isolation at home. The building where the employee offices has been further restricted from access until a full sanitizing has been completed. Any PCCA employee who may have come in direct contact with the affected individual must, as a precautionary measure, self-quarantine for 14 days from last contact. All Port buildings remain closed to visitors and have been closed to non-employees since March 20.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and the rate of available testing increases, the Port of Corpus Christi has expected positive cases to be identified. The PCCA Human Resources Department and Incident Management Team (IMT) have strategically prepared for such a development in compliance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Nueces County Health Authority. Port Administration offices remained closed until June 8, when 25 percent of the PCCA administrative workforce was allowed to return to work per the directive of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Work-from-Home practices continue for all eligible employees in support of the safety and the wellbeing of all staff. As part of its ongoing prevention and mitigation measures, all Port of Corpus Christi Authority employees returning to the administrative offices must participate in daily health screenings and temperature checks, wear face coverings in common areas, and actively practice social distancing including use of virtual meetings.

“The safety of our employees is the number one priority for the Port of Corpus Christi. Our people are our most precious asset and we are committed to all possible measures to protect their safety and welfare,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “As COVID-19 remains a significant threat to the health of our community, we continue to urge all employees to remain vigilant in social distancing and sanitary practices. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the infected employee and their family members, and I have full faith we as resilient South Texans will safely prevail through these extraordinary times and be better for it.”