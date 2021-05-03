Phillips 66's Ferndale Refinery adds another Energy Star to constellation

The refinery in Washington state recently earned a 2020 Energy Star, bringing its total to seven certifications over the past eight years. Ferndale is the most decorated refinery on the West Coast, having earned the most stars in that region since the certification program began in 2006.

Refineries earn Energy Star certifications when they perform in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meet environmental performance levels established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“This is a big honor,” said Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery General Manager Carl Perkins. “Everyone here at Ferndale is proud of this Energy Star. It represents a lot of hard work and our continued focus on managing our energy use.”

There were 135 operating oil refineries in the United States in 2020, per the Energy Information Agency, and Ferndale was one of only eight to receive Energy Star certification for 2020. The awards are for achievements during the prior calendar year.

Including Ferndale, six of Phillips 66’s 11 U.S. refineries have earned Energy Star certifications, and the company is continuing to make investments to reduce energy consumption, which in turn will reduce emissions.

“This is a very special accomplishment for Ferndale,” said Steve Hyde, Director of Energy and Relief Systems with Phillips 66’s Refining Business Improvement group. “We've got a lot of people throughout Refining working to identify the key projects that will improve energy efficiency across our entire system.”

For the latest information on the 2020 Energy Star Awards, click here.