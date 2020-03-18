OSI announces free COVID-19 course and LMS access

In response to the extensive threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), OSI announced today that it is offering a free COVID-19 course and 30 days of free access to ExxTend Learning™ on which to deploy the COVID-19 course. ExxTend Learning is OSI’s flagship learning management system (LMS). The course is also available in SCORM 1.2 and AICC formats.

“We at OSI want to do our part to help educate the public and keep the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum. By making sure that everyone has access to our new Coronavirus Awareness (COVID-19) course at no charge, we’re making it possible for everyone, including those companies impacted by the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis, to have access to this training,” said Armando Caceres, Jr., President of OSI.

It’s easy to get the free COVID-19 course and 30-day LMS access.

The free COVID-19 course can be requested by clicking here or by contacting OSI Sales at 1-979-848-2002, toll-free at 1-888-228-2473, or by email at sales@overnitecbt.com.

Beginning at its inception in 1995, OSI set about developing and delivering rapid-response content for use in LAN-based training applications and was among the pioneers that produced one of the first online LMSs. In 1999, OSI launched ExxTend Learning™, a web-based LMS that delivers, tracks, and provides online compliance training to organizations around the world. Additional information on OSI can be found at overnitecbt.com.