New climate tipping point just arrived

There may be no turning back.

Leading NGOs have issued their gravest warning yet. We may have crossed an irreversible tipping point in the climate emergency: “data‑looking,” where citizens read and understand long‑term stats. The crisis: a world order where civilians challenge “the experts.” It is unacceptable for common folk to ask for policies based on evidence, rather than on vibes (known as Al-Gore-rhythms). This is not how an apocalypse is supposed to work.

The cultural framework of attributing all natural disasters to climate change (and predicting the end of the world within five years) has served mankind well for over 50 years … until a few troublemakers unveiled scientific data about weather-related deaths falling by 98% over the last century, crop yields booming, and fossil fuel energy lifting tens of millions of humans out of poverty.

Doomsday predictions may not have materialized yet, but questions challenging the climate crisis, such as these, are upsetting the world order: Why are strong tornadoes down since the mid‑20th century? Why is there no upward trend in landfalling hurricanes worldwide? Why have flood losses fallen relative to the size of the economy? Why does cold kill ten times more people than heat?

The tipping point is upon us. This behavior threatens the entire emotional ecosystem. For years, young activists were trained to see every wildfire, drought, and bad hair day as proof that “humanity is doomed.” Protests featured die‑ins, black veils, and processions of symbolic coffins. Schoolchildren carried signs assuring adults they had “no future.” It was a powerful religious experience, with good graphics.

But now, attendance is dropping at the Church of Endless Emergency. Street theatre is expensive, and streaming views are down. It’s hard to keep shouting “this is your last warning” when it has been proclaimed every year since before the target audience was born.

This is the truly terrifying scenario: if citizens perceive that their reality doesn’t match the non-stop end‑times trailers, they will notice that cheap, reliable energy is a better way to protect humans and nature than solemn declarations at luxury conferences (to which participants arrive in private jets).

A world where climate risk is treated like other manageable risks is a nightmare! Naturally, this calls for bold action. That’s why leaders have secretly agreed to create a new Cabinet‑level agency: the Department of Managed Panic. Its mission is to ensure that no matter what the data say, Americans will always have access to a stable supply of high‑quality existential dread, ensuring the populace is invested in eternal emergency.

The Department will coordinate closely with a new public‑private partnership, the Coalition for Responsible Alarmism, proudly sponsored by the oil and gas industry. Having spent years being cast as villains, energy producers have decided to lean in. Their new slogan: “If you’re going to blame us for everything, at least let us sponsor the credits.” Every time a politician declares “code red,” a tasteful logo will appear in the corner of the screen: “Brought to you by the people who keep your lights on during your outrage.”

For young audiences, tech companies are launching a companion mobile app: DoomTok. It gamifies eco‑anxiety by awarding points every time the player attributes a random inconvenience to climate change. Missed the bus? Bad Wi‑Fi? Dog ate your homework? Global warming.

What if, after all this, some stubborn citizens still insist on noticing that disaster deaths are down, crops are up, and humans keep adapting? Don’t worry. The Department of Managed Panic will issue its most urgent bulletin: “Relax. Today is April 1, you’re allowed to laugh at the end of the world.”

Then, on April 2, we will go back to pretending that every change in the weather is dangerous, and fossil fuels are from the devil.