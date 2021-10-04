New award recognizes prevention through design

NIOSH, ASSP and the National Safety Council (NSC) recently debuted the Prevention through Design (PtD) Award to recognize individuals, teams, businesses or other organizations that have improved worker safety and health by designing- out hazards or contributing to the body of knowledge that enables PtD solutions.

PtD aims to prevent or reduce occupational injuries, illnesses and fatalities through the inclusion of prevention considerations in all designs that impact workers. This includes the design, redesign and retrofit of new and existing work premises, structures, tools, facilities, equipment, machinery, products, substances, work processes and the organization of work.

Longtime occupational safety and health expert Fred A. Manuele received the inaugural PtD award.

For more information, visit www.assp.org or call (847) 699-2929.