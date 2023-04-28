As the cleanup continues from the devastating train derailment in Ohio earlier this year, regulators and shippers are now focusing increased attention on railcar inspections and maintenance after investigators determined the incident was caused by an overheated wheel bearing.

“Preventative maintenance and thorough inspections of railcars are critically important to ensuring the safety of all those who live and work near our nation’s railroads,” said Joseph Burgess, senior manager of railcar repair for PSC. “We’ve got the experience, equipment and well-trained staff needed to safely and efficiently perform these important services and keep railcars moving for our customers.”

Onsite and mobile repair services

PSC began providing railcar repair services 10 years ago, starting with a few, small site-specific operations where the company handled the railcar loading and switching. Today, the company operates 20 onsite railcar repair shops at major refining and petrochemical facilities around the country. Mobile repair services are also provided for a number of the company’s current customers.

Maintaining railcar fleets for safety, environmental protection A PSC Group railcar repair crew conducts an inspection of a railcar’s wheels, bearings, side frames and bolster to ensure the car meets regulatory standards.

“When railcars arrive at a facility, an average of one in 10 needs service or repair,” said Burgess. “We work on hopper cars, box cars and tank cars, and also have a locomotive repair and maintenance division. We perform certified welding repairs, liner repairs, hatch cover and latch replacements, renewal and repair of wheels, draft gears, trucks and braking systems, C-5 and C-6 certified tank car valve repair and replacement and much more.”

PSC also provides a variety of railcar testing and inspection services, including inbound and outbound inspections, preload liner inspections, pre- and post-lease inspections (individual cars and fleets), railcar interchange/mechanical inspections, brake and bubble leak testing, interior heater coil testing, safety valve testing and non-destructive testing.

“By leveraging leadership and staffing from our existing loading and switching operations, we can provide high-quality repair and maintenance services in a safer work environment at a significantly reduced cost,” added Burgess. “Our customers benefit from reduced downtime, maximized fleet utilization, improved safety performance and compliance with strict industry regulations.”

