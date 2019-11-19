LyondellBasell recognized as the Best in Louisiana for Safety

LyondellBasell’s Lake Charles Polymers Plant recently achieved the Louisiana Chemical Association’s (LCA) 2019 Best in Louisiana SAFE Award. LyondellBasell earned the top honor surpassing 88 other eligible manufacturing sites throughout the state for its relentless focus on keeping its people and neighbors safe and protecting the environment. The recognition came during LCA’s annual meeting in New Orleans held Oct. 24-26.

“This award is the result of a strong commitment to excellence, a drive for daily consistency, engagement by all workers at every level of the organization and strong leadership in the field,” said Greg Gray, manager of the LyondellBasell Lake Charles Plant. “I am pleased the LCA recognized these qualities in our people.”

SAFE, which stands for Serious About Fostering Excellence, is a voluntary program designed to help LCA members evaluate, monitor and improve both process and personnel safety as well as environmental performance. Winners of LCA’s SAFE awards represent the best of the best of petrochemical and refining manufacturers in the state of Louisiana.

Ongoing Commitment to Safety and Community

LyondellBasell’s Lake Charles Polymers Plant celebrated its 60th year in operation in October. Since 2018, the facility has invested approximately $62 million in infrastructure improvements in the areas of production, safety, reliability and the environment.

Earlier this year, employees at the site reached one million safe work hours and the facility was also recognized in May by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) with an Elite Silver Award for exhibiting excellence in safety performance for its 2018 operating year. The LyondellBasell Lake Charles Plant also received AFPM’s highest safety honor, the Distinguished Safety Award, for exemplary safety efforts in 2016. That national award represents the very best in safety throughout the petrochemical and refining industry.