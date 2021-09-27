LyondellBasell employees make lasting impact in Greater Houston area for Annual Global Care Day

LyondellBasell Greater Houston-area employees and their families demonstrated the impact of collective action, with a multitude of projects in and around the Greater Houston area on Sept. 18 for the company’s 22nd annual Global Care Day, a company-wide day of service.

“Serving the communities where we operate is ingrained in our culture and a reflection of what is important to us,” said Michael McMurray, Executive Vice President and CFO, Global Care Day sponsor, LyondellBasell. “We care deeply about making positive impacts to address the needs of our communities . The level of effort, energy and passion demonstrated by our volunteers is inspiring and makes me proud to be a part of this company.”

The following Global Care Day projects took place around the Greater Houston Area:

The Bayport Complex assisted Armand Bayou Nature Center, repairing and painting the porch on its Hanson House farmhouse and laying a new gravel walkway in its butterfly garden.

Many of this year’s Global Care Day efforts were inspired by World Cleanup Day, which was on Sept. 18, and centered around sustainability. LyondellBasell volunteers from around the world cleaned up plastic waste and litter from beaches, waterways and parks, as well as planted trees and gardens and educated school-aged children about sustainability.

Global Care Day began in 2000 to encourage worldwide volunteerism in the communities where LyondellBasell operates. Since 2018, LyondellBasell employees have spent more than 43,000 hours enriching their communities during Global Care Day.

For more photos and video of LyondellBasell volunteers from around the world in action during Global Care Day, click here. For additional information about LyondellBasell’s community investments, visit the company’s Advancing Good webpage.