LSU releases 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory report

In the new Louisiana 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory, LSU Center for Energy Studies (CES) Executive Director and Professor David E. Dismukes provides quantitative estimates of the state’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by economic sector.

The report, an update of the state GHG inventory conducted by CES in 1997 and 2010, was requested by the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities and will serve as a key data tool for the governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force (CTF) as it considers the implications that climate change and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have for the Louisiana economy and environment.

For the report, Dismukes uses methodologies and modeling established by the Environmental Protection Agency and follows guidelines set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The “cross-sectional” analysis, or snapshot, in time identifies where each major Louisiana economic sector stands in terms of its GHG emissions. Dismukes describes the inventory estimation process as a “top-down” analysis, as it estimates emissions across broad economic sectors and activities.

Throughout the investigative process, Dismukes worked with the Office of the Governor, various stakeholders, and the CTF Scientific Advisory Group to identify and estimate carbon emission sources and sinks in Louisiana. The report provides estimates of GHG emissions by activity type, economic sector, and GHG pollutant type, and estimates all three across a broad time period, 2000-2018.

Major findings include: