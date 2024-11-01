Louisiana chemical facilities recognized for commitment to safety

Greg Bowser, President and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA), shared the list of SAFE (Serious About Fostering Excellence) awards recipients from the 2024 LCA and LCIA (Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance) Annual Meeting that was held October 24th in Point Clear, Alabama.

Recipients of the award are recognized for their outstanding commitment to employee and process safety, as well as environmental stewardship.

The SAFE program is designed to help facilities and organizations evaluate, monitor and continuously improve both environmental performance and process and personnel safety. SAFE is an ongoing program of the Louisiana Chemical Association administered by the LCA Safety & Health Committee.

“The safety of employees and the communities where we operate is always the top priority for our member companies,” said Greg Bowser, CEO and President of LCA. “LCA members consistently meet and exceed safety and environmental standards to uphold this commitment. Safe operations allow us to serve the citizens of Louisiana and support long-term economic growth. I’m proud to honor the recipients of the SAFE awards for their unwavering dedication to their teams and communities every day.”

The SAFE program uses 13 criteria each year to evaluate member performances and present top achievers with either “Best in Louisiana” or “Most Improved” awards in each class. Organizations are divided into four classes based on the number of employees.

The 2024 “Best in Louisiana” SAFE Award winners are:

Class 1: Linde - Geismar

Class 2: Cabot Corporation Ville Platte Plant & Eastman Chemical Company - St. Gabriel

Class 3: TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc.

Class 4: Rubicon LLC - Ascension

In addition, four companies were recognized as the “Most Improved” for 2024. These companies have made impressive improvements in their safety and environmental performances and are dedicated to upholding the standards and ideals of the SAFE initiative. Those organizations are:

Class 1: Deltech Monomers OpCo LLC - EBR

Class 2: Koch Methanol St. James LLC

Class 3: Syngenta Crop Protection - Iberville

Class 4: Sasol Lake Charles Chemical Complex

The SAFE program was developed in the 1990s to prioritize safety and to hold LCA member companies accountable to industry safety benchmarks. Average OSHA accident and injury statistics for all LCA member facilities now represent less than one-fifth of the levels when LCA began the SAFE program in 1995.