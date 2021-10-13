Komline-Sanderson acquires AquaShield to offer stormwater products

Komline-Sanderson, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for wastewater management, environmental control, and other industrial applications, announced the acquisition of AquaShield, Inc., a manufacturer of products for stormwater runoff, rainwater harvesting, and construction site discharges.

Wastewater

The acquisition is Komline’s fourth this year, as the company continues to significantly expand its product and service offerings, manufacturing capacity, and geographic reach.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Peapack, New Jersey, Komline manufactures and services liquid and gas filtration and pollution control solutions for a diverse group of customers around the world.

Komline recently acquired Illinois-based Barnes International, a manufacturer of coolant filtration equipment, Florida-based Harn R/O Systems, a producer of reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, and low-pressure membrane treatment systems, and South Carolina-based Haselden Company, Inc., an engineering design and installation business of waste-reduction systems serving the food and beverage industry.

“As with our other acquisitions this year, bringing AquaShield into our business means that we have even more capabilities and services to offer our corporate and municipal customers,” said Komline’s CEO, Danai Brooks. “AquaShield’s products protect our waterways from pollutants often transported by stormwater. We believe offering stormwater solutions will allow us to create high-quality usable water for our communities in new, innovative ways.”

AquaShield, founded in 1999 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, designs and manufactures integrated product solutions to meet the growing need for filtration and pollutant removal from stormwater runoff. The company’s products meet or exceed water quality standards in virtually all states and municipalities, including the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Certification Program and Washington State Department of Ecology’s Technology Assessment Program.

“The advantages that we are able to offer our customers – custom applications, proven performance and functionality, and exceptional service, among others – are what set us apart in the stormwater community,” said AquaShield founder Kelly Williamson. "We are pleased to know that as part of Komline we can continue to expand delivery of our innovative stormwater solutions."