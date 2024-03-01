Kaneka: Taking worksite hearing seriously

In the workplace, hearing is critical. It is vital for functionality, effective communication and for receiving and understanding verbal instructions, warnings and significant information.

This ability extends across various job roles and industries.

Heavy machinery and industrial processes are known contributors of high noise levels in the O&G industry, including refineries, production facilities, pipelines, drilling rigs, heavy equipment, compression stations, well servicing and transportation.

To top it off, hearing loss is sometimes overlooked, especially in areas with consistently high noise levels where employees perhaps consider the noise as a normal part of the job. The potential risks to hearing may be underestimated. Some employers may tend to focus more on visible injuries and immediate hazards, sometimes neglecting the gradual and less visible nature of hearing loss. And employees may not realize how crucial good hearing is in various aspects of their work. They may not be aware of their declining hearing abilities until the loss becomes significant. There may also be a stigma associated with hearing loss, leading individuals to avoid acknowledging or reporting hearing difficulties. Fear of discrimination or negative perceptions from colleagues and supervisors can contribute to silence about hearing issues. This is why employers must implement measures to protect workers from the adverse effects of noise exposure.

As set by NIOSH, the "recommended exposure limit (REL) for occupational noise exposure is 85 A-weighted decibels (dB) over an eight-hour shift. If workers are repeatedly exposed to noise at or above the REL, employers must provide a hearing loss prevention program."

OSHA’s guidelines and regulations address occupational noise exposure — found in 29 CFR 1910.95 — and state the permissible exposure noise limit should not exceed 90 dB. Both OSHA and NIOSH recommend hearing conservation programs, engineering and administrative controls, noise monitoring, audiometric testing, training and information and record-keeping to help assess the effectiveness of the hearing conservation program.

In addition to hearing conservation programs, the implementation of hearing protection devices or PPE, such as earplugs and earmuffs, are essential for protecting workers from the risks of hearing loss and ensuring a safe and healthy workplace. And the incorporation of engineering controls reduces noise emissions where possible. It’s important for companies to adhere to occupational health and safety regulations, update their hearing conservation programs to address changing conditions and help identify and mitigate hearing loss at an early stage.

"We take hearing loss very seriously," said Erik Reyna, safety and industrial hygiene compliance superintendent with Kaneka North America. "Training is conducted initially when hired and then a training module annually. Industrial hygiene takes personal samples on employees while they are conducting day to day tasks as well as taking area readings sitewide to determine where hearing protection is required."

By recognizing the profound impact of hearing loss on workplace productivity and implementing proactive strategies, employers can create an environment that supports all employees, regardless of their hearing abilities. Employers must raise awareness about the risks of noise exposure and foster a culture that encourages employees to report and address hearing issues without fear of stigma or discrimination from colleagues and superiors. In the event an employee experiences hearing loss, providing prompt, supportive, ongoing support and accommodations is crucial for maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace. Creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued and empowered to communicate their needs is essential.

For workers in industry, hearing is important for job-related tasks. Hearing loss can impact personal relationships, mental health and overall well-being. Addressing hearing loss may not only enhance an individual’s self-worth but also contribute to a more efficient, safer and collaborative workplace.