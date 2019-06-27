News Update: Health, Safety & Environmental

New standard to help in oil spill prediction, cleanup

A new ASTM International standard could help with contingency planning for oil spills as well as management of oil spills.

According to ASTM International member Merv Fingas, the new guide standardizes the way laboratories both prepare and measure "weathered oil," which is naturally different from the "source oil" at a facility.

"This is important because, after an oil spill occurs, the oil weathers, leading to changes in its properties and behavior," said Fingas, chief of the emergencies science and technology division at Environment Canada. "In order to predict and understand how the oil will behave in the environments, it is necessary to prepare weathered samples by weight percent lost and then to measure its properties and behavior at each weathered point."

Fingas noted that resulting data can be input into oil spill models to help predict behavior, including oil spill trajectory.

For more information, visit www. astm.org or call (877) 909-ASTM [2786].

DOL issues employers tool to understand mental health concerns

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has launched a new resource that helps employers better understand mental health issues and provides guidance on how to cultivate a work environment that supports employees with related conditions.

The mental health toolkit is an online gateway to background, tools and resources for employers. It provides valuable information and guidance for employers seeking to offer a mental health-friendly workplace.

The toolkit also provides summaries of research on workplace mental health, descriptions of mental-health initiatives implemented by companies of varying sizes and industries, and links to ready-touse resources employers can use to start their own.

For more information, visit www. osha.gov or www.dol.gov/odep.

Publication of ISO 45001 handbook expected in 2019

The publication of an ISO 45001 implementation handbook is expected by the end of the year as a follow- up to the global occupational safety and health management system standard released in 2018.

The handbook will provide small- and medium-sized businesses with detailed guidance on how they can apply the voluntary consensus standard to increase employee safety, reduce workplace risks and improve business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.assp. org or call (847) 699-2929.

DOE dedicates $20M to accelerate carbon capture, utilization

The U.S. DOE and National Energy Technology Laboratory have pledged up to $20 million in federal funding for cooperative agreements that will help accelerate the deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). The selected projects will support the Office of Fossil Energy's Carbon Storage Program.

"Carbon capture is essential to lowering global carbon emissions," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

Through this funding opportunity, DOE aims to award cooperative agreements to research and development (R&D) projects that will help identify and address regional storage and transport challenges currently facing the development of CCUS.

For more information, visit www. netl.doe.gov.

Women and safety report offers solutions to make workplaces safer

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) recently released a report on women and safety in the modern workplace focusing on three main challenges:

Barriers to advancement: Because the occupational safety and health profession typically has been male-dominated, women face barriers to entering and advancing in safety careers. Solutions in the report include emboldened recruitment and retention efforts, formalized mentorship and sponsorship programs, systemic safeguards that remove barriers and promote success, and the creation of an inclusive culture that incorporates differences rather than trying to mitigate them.

PPE for women: Women across many industries have struggled with ill-fitting PPE, putting them at higher risk on the job. The report recommends manufacturers gather more data in developing universal fit guidelines, provide ratings and reviews of PPE and work gear, and publish guidance materials for users.

Violence at work: According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, homicides are the leading cause of workplace fatalities among women. The report suggests educating and training employees on the problems, evaluating building security procedures and providing a hotline so workers can easily report issues.

For more information, visit www. assp.org or call (847) 699-2929.

