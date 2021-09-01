Industry leader offers NORM mobile decontamination

With more than 65 years of environmental service experience, US Ecology is the nation's most experienced radioactive waste disposal company and a leader in managing NORM materials.

By adding NORM mobile decontamination to its list of services, US Ecology offers its customers the convenience of handling everything right on-site, from cleaning and maintenance to decontamination. Combined with waste transportation and disposal through its large network of disposal facilities across the country, US Ecology provides an unparalleled single-source solution for all your NORM decontamination needs.

US Ecology's turnkey packages include:

Debris and large-component decontamination and handling.

Waste packaging and manifesting.

Transportation and logistics coordination via truck and rail.

Secure disposal at US Ecology facilities and approved third-party partners.

US Ecology is licensed in Texas to provide NORM mobile decontamination services and its professional crews have been trained in radiation safety techniques to protect human health and the environment, while avoiding costly and time-consuming outsourcing. Positioned with locations throughout Texas and having decades of experience serving Gulf Coast area customers, the company has the knowledge of state laws and regulations for hazardous and radioactive waste. Its industry-leading radiological and customer service experts are here to help you find the best solution to securely and reliably manage and dispose of your waste.

US Ecology performs decontamination of pipe, soils, buildings and other materials, and handles packaging of radioactive waste material for off-site shipment and disposal. The company uses the industry standard high-pressure and ultra-high-pressure washing process when removing material. It takes pride in its ability to provide resourceful solutions and apply the latest techniques for even the most complex projects. When necessary, experienced crews are specialized in all aspects of manned and unmanned confined-space entry and offer a safe and efficient way of cleaning and decontaminating hard-to-reach areas.

NORM is found in almost all soils, rocks, surface water and groundwater. Many of US Ecology's customers in the energy, mining and other industrial sectors experience NORM contamination; however, most maintenance providers do not offer mobile decontamination or have the ability to compliantly manage radioactive waste disposal.

The decontamination process is intensive in terms of both time and personnel, requiring careful control and containment of the scale solids. Partnering with an experienced provider like US Ecology is key to reducing risk and staying compliant.

US Ecology offers this service as part of its suite of services in the Gulf Coast region, which includes emergency response, disaster response, hurricane response and recovery, marine and terminal services, oil spill response and compliance, remediation, energy waste disposal, and hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal and treatment solutions.

With US Ecology, you are not only choosing the premium provider of NORM mobile decontamination, but also the one provider for all your environmental service needs.

For more information about US Ecology's NORM mobile decontamination services, visit www.usecology.com or call (972) 870-9424.