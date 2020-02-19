ICI to prevent spread of Coronavirus with infrared cameras

Infrared Cameras Incorporated (ICI), manufactures P and S Series IR Cameras, which provide accurate skin surface temperature readings from the first 1/1000th inch of epidermal layer; another product, IR Flash Software version 1.0, visualizes this data and allows for report building functionalities. These devices and software are intended for adjunct use with other clinical diagnostic procedures to help curb the spread of infectious diseases. They are approved for use in hospitals, sub-acute healthcare settings, and public areas, i.e. airports, schools, etc. Devices are made to order in the USA.

P and S-Series IR Cameras are paired with ICI’s award-winning IR Flash Software version 1.0. This combo offers unmatched image quality and state-of-the-art radiometric accuracy while streaming real-time radiometric data directly to any desktop, laptop, or embedded system. Users can integrate the system with touchscreen devices and touch-enabled monitors. Windows and Linux software, drivers and SDKs are available for custom applications.

The FDA chose a P-Series IR Camera from ICI and a thermal system from FLIR to test for device sensitivity and accuracy when measuring surface skin temperature. The study showed ICI’s thermal camera, when used in the correct environment, exceeded the ISO 13154 Standard for skin temperature screening.

ICI’s infrared devices were originally brought to the public's eye during the 2002 SARS epidemic followed by the 2009 H1N1 Pandemic. They were also at the forefront of the 2014 Ebola outbreak when CEO and founder of ICI, Gary Strahan, was interviewed on CNN shortly after the disease grabbed media attention. He relayed valuable knowledge on deterring the spread of the contagion using non-contact radiometry. He also made sure to correct the false notion that infrared could be used as a diagnostic tool; infrared can only be used adjunctively to assist in measuring accurate skin temperatures.

As of the writing of this press release, there have been 1,875 deaths out of 73,540 cases from the coronavirus outbreak for a 2.55% mortality rate. In comparison, influenza has a 0.1% mortality rate and the Spanish Flu, which killed over 20 million people in 1918, sits at 10%. Out of the first 100 coronavirus patients, 11 people have died. The numbers prove the virus is extremely virulent and spreads easily.

ICI is committed to doing everything in its power to halt the spread of this serious virus.

