Huntsman plans increased production of EV battery materials in Conroe, Texas

Huntsman Corporation announced that its Performance Products division plans to significantly increase its existing capacity for Ultrapure Ethylene Carbonate at its Conroe, Texas facility by mid-2023.

Ultrapure Ethylene Carbonate is critical to the reliable operation and long working life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics.

In recent times, the company has seen robust growth in Ultrapure products, riding on the back of the evolution of EVs and the localization of lithium-ion battery production. To cater to this demand growth, Huntsman has added a range of new high-purity grades of Ethylene Carbonate for EV battery applications.

"This capacity expansion will leverage our position as the only US producer of cyclic carbonates and support the rapid growth of the US and European lithium-ion battery markets for EVs," said Chuck Hirsch, senior vice president of Huntsman's Performance Products division.

"We are committed to providing excellent service to our customers and are well positioned to grow with this sustainable industry, helping to reduce emissions in the transportation sector," he added.