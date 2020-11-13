How to write the perfect OHS policy statement

An OHS policy statement is an essential document within any organization. It demonstrates the commitments of the organization to its employees and thus creates the backbone of the essential relationship between employees and executives. Writing the perfect OHS policy statement doesn’t have to be hard, however. Read on to discover everything you need to know about OHS policy statements.

What is a policy statement?

In general, a policy statement is a document that articulates the principles behind your organization's activities. A policy statement outlines everything employees need to know about your organization’s commitments and expectations. With regards to OHS, a policy statement is essential to the functioning of Health and Safety within your organization - let’s see why this is so important.

Why you need an OHS policy statement

Before starting to write your OHS policy statement it’s important to understand why you need one and what you’re setting out to achieve by creating this document. The OHS policy statement is where you’re going to articulate your cohesive strategy for OHS: what are the goals of your OHS policy, what is your strategy for achieving them, and how you’re going to measure these outcomes. By collating your OHS mission into a single policy statement it becomes imminently clear to everyone in your organization how you’re working towards these objectives.

Without an OHS policy statement, your OHS will be adrift. Even if there are guiding values and actionable strategies to your OHS policy, without a statement of these there will be no overriding narrative to your approach. This can leave your organization dangerously misdirected.

What can an OHS policy statement do?

This document can have a number of practical applications within your organization. Firstly, your OHS policy statement can promote the philosophy which guides your OHS program. It can also articulate the goals you have for your OHS policy, and demonstrate how these align with your policy philosophy.

“An OHS policy statement communicates your organizations’ intent to its employees, effectively setting out the commitments to keeping them safe. And, simultaneously, it sets the expectation of behavior the organization has of its employees relating to occupational health,” says Rosanna Lozano, a content expert at Custom Essay and Essayroo. “By building this two-way street where the organization’s commitments are made explicit, yet linked to employee behavior, an OHS policy statement promotes the internal harmony of your organization.”

What should an OHS policy statement include?

Your OHS policy statement should make absolutely clear the aims, intention and direction of OHS within your business. This document should include the following:

How health and safety principles have been incorporated into every action undertaken within your organization

The commitments made by senior managers to create a workplace where health and safety are a priority

The clear intention that health and safety policy outlined in the document is a minimum standard for your organization

The varying responsibilities of personnel to health and safety, and how they can perform these roles, whilst making it clear that nobody in the organization is exempt from considerations of health and safety

How your organization fosters communication and cooperation between managers and employees to further the goals of the OHS policy statement

How the organization will monitor its approach to health and safety and the criteria by which the success of its aims and goals will be measured

Strategy for funding the measures outlined as procedures and goals

“Every workplace is different, so an OHS policy statement needs to be curated to the particulars of your organization,” says Angie J. Williams, a copywriter at Order Essay and State Of Writing. “A review period should also be outlined within the document itself, and this should take place annually at least.”

Who should write it?

Because of the unique considerations relating to health and safety in your organization, the writing of the OHS policy statement should never be outsourced. Only those with intimate knowledge of the workplace environment and the activities carried out herein can produce an effective OHS policy statement. As this statement can be considered a pledge to the employees of the organization, it should be drafted and signed by senior executives. With the stamp of approval from the upper echelons, the document will carry far greater weight.

Establishing a good relationship with your employees is integral to the functioning of your organization. Your OHS policy statement forms the foundation for that relationship.

Katherine Rundell is a policy writer at Assignment Service and College Paper Writing Service. She is an occupational health officer in Chicago, Illinois and a passionate theatre-goer when she’s not at work. Also, she is a manager at Do My Paper writing service.