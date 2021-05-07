How chronic dehydration impacts health, wellness

It's supposed to be common knowledge: Dehydration is bad; drink fluids to avoid it. But that doesn't mean everyone knows exactly how to hydrate properly and how often to do it.

Water

Dehydration happens for a few different reasons:

"I'm not thirsty." Waiting until you're thirsty to pause for a drink is better than nothing, but the healthier practice is to avoid reaching the point of thirst, because that means you're already partially dehydrated.

"I'm busy." Others get caught up in their work and simply forget to take a drink. The best remedy for this is to ensure a bottle of water is close at hand, or even set a reminder on your phone.

"I'll have coffee or a soft drink." Many people simply drink the wrong things. Coffee and colas contain caffeine, which is a diuretic. Although they do provide some hydration, they also promote increased fluid loss through urination. Sugary soft drinks make your body work harder to process all that extra sugar, which further dries it out.

"I prefer a cold beer." Alcohol is a major cause of dehydration. Part of the reason people suffer so badly during hangovers is due to dehydration, especially in the blood vessels of the brain, which contract when dried out. As satisfying as a drink or two may be, it is a very good idea to balance alcohol out with equal amounts of water.

In addition, perspiration eliminates fluids from the body in order to cool it. It does not have to be heavy perspiration, either — even regular activities like breathing and walking eliminate water from the body. People who are ill or who have diabetes are also prone to increased fluid loss and dehydration.

As the body loses vital levels of fluids, the most obvious symptom is thirst. But if this goes ignored or undermanaged by not drinking enough or drinking the wrong types of fluids, you can expect dizziness, headaches, disorientation, dark urine or difficulty urinating.

Why is hydration so important?

When we drink water, electrolyte drinks and other beverages, we don't usually think about what it does or where it goes. Well, it goes everywhere and helps your body perform a lot of essential functions.

Your body is somewhere between 60-70 percent water, after all, and your internal organs and brain matter need it to survive. A 15-percent drop in fluids is all it takes to start causing organ failure. Water helps regulate your body temperature, digest food, keep blood flowing at the right consistency, flush out wastes and toxins, lubricate joints and eyes, and balance the body's internal chemistry.

Hydration is also a critical health and safety issue. Workers need to stay properly hydrated to ensure their personal health and ability to perform work safely. As the effects of dehydration worsen, workers move from easily hidden and easily ignored symptoms such as thirst, headaches, lightheadedness and dry mouth to more visible and harmful conditions. These include drowsiness, disorientation, weak pulse, rapid heartbeat and seizures.

Workers should remain aware of potential dehydration conditions in all work situations, not just those of extreme heat or exertion. It is too easy to dismiss thirst as an inconvenience, but just like recharging your phone before its battery drops below 10 percent, dehydration is much easier to deal with when you do it regularly and in advance.

For more information, visit www.sqwincher.com or call (800) 654-1920.