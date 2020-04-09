Getting disinfectant into the right hands

The simple acts of washing your hands and using hand sanitizer can have a dramatic impact on slowing the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

And in the midst of this global pandemic, access to chemicals used in disinfectant products is critical.

ExxonMobil is helping to meet demand for products like medical hand sanitizers, alcohol wipes and disinfectant sprays by manufacturing a key ingredient, isopropyl alcohol (IPA), and providing it to the customers and areas that need it most. Our customers then use IPA with other ingredients to formulate, package and market final products in these end-uses.

ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge Chemical Plant is home to the world’s largest IPA production unit, which produces millions of gallons each year. 2020 marks the 100th year since ExxonMobil (Standard Oil of New Jersey at that time) first introduced commercial-scale production and supply of IPA to the market.

Today, ExxonMobil is actively engaged with the states of New York and Louisiana, providing IPA to help ensure continuity in the manufacture of disinfectant products for hospitals and other key community locations in need.

Supplies of IPA will also continue to be shipped across the country and around the world to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Here’s a look at the work in Baton Rouge.