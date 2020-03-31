FORTRESS Shelter In Place (SIP)

With nearly one in two Americans under shelter-in-place (SIP) orders, it is worth mentioning this term has a very different meaning for Safe Havens in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Fertilizer, and other processing facilities with toxic hazards. SIP at these facilities means prevention of exposure to high doses of toxic gases to prevent injury or even fatality.
FORTRESS is designed to minimize toxic impacts to extremely low risk through a patented SIP Control System with gas detection, interlocks, and gas concentration monitoring; an interior SIP room with extremely low air exchange rate and independent air supply; supported by a robust Emergency Response Fallback Plan and appropriate PPE.
