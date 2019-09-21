Fire breaks out at Celanese chemical facility in Clear Lake

Celanese Corp. confirmed that an explosion and fire occurred at its chemical plant in Clear Lake. No shelter-in-place orders were made.

The incident happened around noon at the company's Bayport Road facility.

"All personnel have been accounted for and no individuals were harmed as a result of the explosion and fire," the company said in a statement.

According to Pasadena FD Fire Marshal David Brannon, by the time they arrived at the scene, the fire had been put out by plant officials.

While the fire was extinguished by 2 p.m., Celanese officials asked for the area around the facility to be avoided while first responders managed the incident.

The explosion and fire occurred in the plant's carbon monoxide unit, according to a statement from Celanese spokesman W. Travis Jacobsen.