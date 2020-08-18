ExxonMobil Baton Rouge donates additional supply of hand sanitizer to support local COVID-19 prevention efforts

ExxonMobil has donated an additional 2,000 gallons of locally manufactured hand sanitizer that has been distributed to area first responders, the Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System, Louisiana State University, Southern University and The YMCA of the Capital Area. This final wave of donations comes after an initial donation of hand sanitizer to hospital workers, first responders, the military and communities across the United States this spring. In total, the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant has produced and donated 160,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to support the COVID-19 response effort.

Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is the main ingredient used to make hand sanitizer, and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge’s Chemical Plant is the world’s single largest IPA unit. Employees reconfigured manufacturing operations to produce hand sanitizer at the Chemical Plant and built new equipment to package the product at the nearby ExxonMobil Port Allen Lubricants Plant.

"The Southern University Police Department, our valued community partner, thanks ExxonMobil for the donation of 35 gallons of hand sanitizer,” stated Joycelyn M. Johnson of the Southern University’s chief of police. “As we continue our duties to protect and serve the Southern University community, we also have a duty to protect ourselves and others.”

“Over the past three months, the Baton Rouge Health District has collected over 150,000 boxes of personal protective equipment and distributed these essential supplies to over 40 Baton Rouge area medical practices and hospitals based on their real-time protective equipment needs,” noted Steven Ceulemans, executive director for the Baton Rouge Health District. “These supplies have been essential to help our medical community care for patients in the safest way possible. Partners such as ExxonMobil have been essential to our success, with generous hand sanitizer donations and serving as a vital community resource.”

Additionally, ExxonMobil donated gas cards to healthcare workers and the Baton Rouge Refinery provided 60,000 gallons of gasoline to municipal fleet vehicles. In total, the company has donated more than $241,000 in direct grant funding to Baton Rouge non-profits and Capital Area United Way for COVID-19 response efforts.

ExxonMobil is committed to continuing to support those on the frontline protecting our communities and will continue to conduct ongoing needs assessments as community efforts ramp up to curb the spread of COVID-19. To view a map of local donations, click here or visit energygoesfar.com/moveforward.

× Expand Members of the Southern University Police receive gallons of hand sanitizer from an ExxonMobil representative. This donation was part of a larger effort to provide much-needed sanitizer to area agencies and non-profit groups.