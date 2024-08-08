EPA announced flyovers to look for emissions in the Permian Basin

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting another round of helicopter flyovers to survey oil and gas facilities in the Permian Basin region.

EPA’s flyovers identify emissions from facilities such as methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). VOCs contribute to the formation of ozone (smog), which can result in health problems such as asthma, lung infections, bronchitis and cancer.

EPA will use several tools to address noncompliance identified through the flyovers, including EPA administrative enforcement actions and referrals to the Department of Justice. EPA’s actions to address these violations will include significant penalties, corrective actions to prevent future non-compliance and monitoring to verify corrective actions have addressed the emissions.

“By focusing on the largest leaks in the basin, our efforts can make a big difference in improving air quality and public health as we ensure that oil and gas facilities return to compliance as quickly as possible,” said Region 6 Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance.

Due to the vast size of the area, EPA uses helicopter flyovers with infrared cameras to detect emissions from oil and gas operations. The flyovers and follow-up inspections have led to significant enforcement results, with more cases in development. In the last five years, EPA has issued 48 enforcement orders based on Permian Basin flyovers, with penalties totaling $4.9 million. In addition to requiring companies to correct violations, many of these settlements require companies install enhanced monitoring systems, evaluate permits and operations to ensure compliance and submit a report to EPA identifying repairs and equipment upgrades. These actions have helped avoid over 94 million pounds of potential emissions, including over 20 million pounds of VOCs and nearly 74 million pounds of methane.