EPA announced $49 million for New Orleans to develop solutions to cut climate pollution across Louisiana

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the City of New Orleans will receive $49,975,589 from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant to implement community-driven solutions that tackle the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice, and accelerate America’s clean energy transition.

The City of New Orleans proposed project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions across multiple sectors by improving access to non-vehicle transportation, supporting adoption of energy efficiency measures in large buildings, installing rooftop solar panels, and implementing urban forestry programs.

“Selected recipients have put forward ambitious plans to advance sustainable agriculture, deploy clean industrial technologies, cut emissions and energy costs in homes and commercial buildings, and provide cost- and energy-efficient heating and cooling to communities, creating economic and workforce development opportunities along the way,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

“I'm excited to announce this grant, which is a monumental step for environmental and climate resilience efforts. It will enable New Orleans to implement critical greenhouse gas reduction measures, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and the well-being of all Louisianians. It will also help significantly reduce the city's carbon footprint, promote economic and green job growth, and create a healthier environment. The planned projects, including reforesting underserved neighborhoods to combat urban ‘heat islands,’ expanding the Blue Bikes bike-sharing program, enhancing energy efficiency in municipal buildings, and providing residents with subsidies to install solar on their homes, demonstrate a comprehensive approach to achieving substantial GHG reductions and improving the quality of life in New Orleans,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (LA-02).

"As New Orleans works to reduce our emissions contributing to climate change, this substantial funding will fuel seven pivotal greenhouse gas reduction measures that align with a cross section of goals from the City’s Climate Action Plan and the Southeastern Louisiana Priority Climate Action Plan (SELA PCAP),” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “This grant represents a significant investment in the health and resilience of our city and reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and social equity. We are excited to lead the way in advancing our climate goals, improving the quality of life for our residents, and setting a powerful example for other cities to follow. Thank you to the EPA and our partners for their unwavering dedication to making New Orleans a more sustainable city,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

EPA made its selections through a rigorous grants competition that was designed to be fair and impartial. The Agency reviewed nearly 300 applications that were submitted by entities from across the country and requested a total of nearly $33 billion in funding.

The 25 selected applications – from states, a Tribe, local governments, and coalitions of these entities – will receive federal funding to implement local and regional solutions. Many of these projects can be expanded and provide examples that other states, local governments, Tribes, and even businesses can replicate in their work to tackle the climate crisis.

Together, these selected projects will implement ambitious climate pollution reduction measures designed by states, Tribes and local governments that will achieve significant cumulative GHG reductions by 2030 and beyond. When estimates provided by all selected applicants are combined, the proposed projects would reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, roughly the emissions from 5 million average homes’ energy use each year for over 25 years.

EPA expects to announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program for Tribes, Tribal consortia, and territories later this summer.

State, Tribal, and local action is vital to deliver on the President’s commitment to reduce climate pollution by over 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050. The innovative measures contained in the selected applications, developed with input from local communities, are expected to achieve substantial public health benefits such as reducing exposure to extreme heat, improving air quality, reducing energy burden for lower income Americans, improving climate resilience, and providing workforce and economic development opportunities, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants advance President Biden’s historic Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure 40% of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy, and other federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

The grants will fund projects supporting the deployment of technologies and programs to reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful pollution across the country and build the infrastructure, housing, industry, and competitive economy needed for a clean energy future. These grants will also help businesses capitalize on new opportunities, spur economic growth and job creation in new and growing industries, and support development of training programs to prepare workers. EPA expects to award the funds later this year, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.