For the past seven years, Envirotech Environmental Services (EES) has provided its clients with a full suite of environmental remediation project work.

EES offers experienced field labor in the form of seasoned remediation project managers, site supervisors, equipment operators and environmental technicians.

According to David Draybuck, vice president of EES, the company’s typical projects include excavations of contaminated soil, underground storage tank (UST) removals and closures, waste drum hauling and disposal, waste management and brokering, and general environmental construction.

“Recently, we’ve been doing a lot of site-exit work, consisting of managing the waste and environmental concerns left after the property user stops operating at the facility,” Draybuck explained. “We resolve all the environmental items that the property’s operations team could not, or did not take care of before they shut down.”

Environmental remediation must be tailored to clients’ needs David Draybuck, vice president of Envirotech Environmental Services.

Spun off of Envirotech Drilling Services (EDS), EES was founded by Draybuck and his business partner, Jaime Vasquez. Draybuck explained that they wanted to start an environmental remediation company that put a focus on safety, customer service and overall value.

“After four years in business, some of EDS’ clients began requesting quotes for non-drilling services such as power washing and drum disposal,” Draybuck said. “That’s when we started EES. The goal of EES is to be the one-stop shop for environmental field services, whether they’re remediation-related or drilling-related.”

Vasquez has more than 20 years of experience in environmental field services, and Draybuck began his career in the industry as an environmental consultant. From 2004 to 2011, Draybuck worked for both large and small consulting companies.

“With my past experience as a consultant for several environmental companies, I was on the outside looking in,” Draybuck stated. “I know what makes a field service contractor successful and what doesn’t.”

When asked what sets EES apart from its competitors, Draybuck emphasized that the company’s project managers have a lot of experience and can, therefore, provide clients with suggestions to save money on their projects.

“Rick Smith, who has been in the industry since the 1990s, leads operations for EES,” Draybuck said. “One of EES’ project managers, Jason Kettler, has been in the industry since 1996. Similarly, our lead site foreman, Daniel Ornelas, has been in the industry since 1995.”

Projects that EES has recently completed or is currently working on include:

Site exit activities at a former oil and gas equipment manufacturing facility in Casper, Wyoming. EES is using manlifts to access the rafters of an industrial building to clean contaminated dust.

A small excavation project in Dalhart, Texas, consisting of the transport and disposal of 100 cubic yards of soil.

Brokering the transport and disposal of 25,000 cubic yards of Class II soil involved in a construction project in Houston.

Filling cement cracks with Sikasil to prevent hazardous waste tar from seeping through the concrete pad.

In Tomball, Texas, EES excavated 12 oil and gas wells to 25-feet-below ground surface. Afterward, the wells, which were already plugged, were cut and capped to facilitate commercial development of the site.

“EES can efficiently complete projects from small, two-day excavations or drum disposals to large, multi-month-long remediation projects safely, and we can save our clients money while doing so,” Draybuck said. “We are also currently focused on getting more field crews up and running. If you are an experienced equipment operator or field service project manager, give us a call.”

