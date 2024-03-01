Enhancing workplace safety with palm coating technology

Standard glove coatings won’t give your workers optimal performance if the conditions in their working environment vary widely enough throughout the job.

Coatings made for dry environments may not be able to effectively grip oily parts. Coatings that give your workers a solid oil grip may not provide enough tactile sensitivity to handle and assemble small nuts and bolts. Gloves that work well in slick environments may degrade after frequent handling of abrasive materials like bricks or ceramic tiles. These situations can cause busy workers to inadvertently use the wrong gloves or remove their gloves entirely if they hinder work performance.

To address these pain points, safety experts at Magid created VersaTek™ — an intelligent palm coating technology designed for amplified grip and durability in almost any work environment. Whether your workers need precision-level handling of small parts, firm control of oily pipes or dependable grip for rough materials, VersaTek™ can help them get their work done no matter the locale. Here’s how:

Grip

The coating is infused with special stabilizers that enhance grip performance. This means VersaTek™ will read and adapt to your crew’s work environment so it can adjust its grip for almost any condition — wet or dry, rough or slick, heavy or light.

Dexterity

VersaTek™ is designed to keep your workers comfortable without impeding the ability to perform their jobs. The coating’s engineered dexterity lets it flex naturally with the glove, making your team less likely to develop hand fatigue.

Durability VersaTek™ has unmatched abrasion resistance and durability compared to other common glove coatings. The results of rigorous abrasion tests showed a sample of the coating lasted over 30,000 revolutions while undergoing constant friction from two weighted, rotating wheels, scoring well above the standard for ANSI Abrasion Level 6. Even the toughest palm coatings like sandy nitrile or foam nitrile tend to last between a range of 3,000 to 19,000 rotations, meaning VersaTek™ achieved 50% more resistance.

Versatility

VersaTek™’s smart and comfortable construction is designed to be effective in almost any work environment. It will help your team stay focused, productive and eliminate the time they would normally use to change their gloves while switching to another job or task. VersaTek™ can adapt to the task and help your workers increase efficiency.

VersaTek™ has been added to the palms of two of Magid’s lightest and most comfortable glove shells, AeroDex® and DX+ Technology®. Together, they create a winning combination of grip and extreme cut protection in a flexible, cool-to-the-touch glove shell.

Equip your workers with the cutting-edge palm coating technology that will enhance their work experience and ensure a safer environment.

For more information, visit magidglove.com.