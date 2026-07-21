Eli Lilly moves forward with $6.5B manufacturing plant in Houston

Eli Lilly and Co. filed initial plans this week for build-outs at the site of its eventual Houston manufacturing plant.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant said in a series of July 16 filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that construction timelines for various facilities began this month and will continue to start in early August, with construction on the filed work estimated to be completed in 2027. TDLR filings are preliminary, and the information within is subject to change. A spokesperson for Lilly said the project is still set for overall completion in 2030.

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