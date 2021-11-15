DOE pledges $24MM to capture emissions from air

DOE has dedicated $24 million in funding for nine research projects to explore and develop new methods of capturing and storing carbon from the air.

Direct air capture is an expanding field in decarbonization and a key facet of the plan for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Studies indicate curbing carbon emissions alone will not be sufficient, and innovative approaches like direct air capture will be required to combat the climate crisis. The funding will go toward supporting breakthroughs in understanding how to overcome the limitations of currently available technologies, including inefficient energy usage, with the goal of building a research foundation of entirely new and more effective approaches for direct removal of CO2 from the air.

