Create a safer site with simple hose management changes

JERRY CARTER, Vice President of Sales and Chief Commercial Officer, SPIR STAR

SPIR STAR is currently ISO 9001:2015 certified and ISO 45001:2018 certified for both quality and health and safety, respectively. After 25 years of supplying hose, fittings, valves and quick disconnects to valued customers who require up to 60,000-psi working pressures, SPIR STAR recognizes that ISO certification may be the gold standard of safety. But when that is not possible, implementing just a few simple procedures can dramatically increase worker safety.

Here are a few suggestions that can be incorporated into even the most basic of equipment maintenance programs.

Store hose assemblies correctly: The main thing to be aware of is keeping anything off and out of a hose that might contaminate it. Therefore, storing hose outside, on the floor, around chemicals, etc., is not a good idea if you want to maintain its integrity. Similarly, hoses should be cleaned, drained and coiled after use, before they are stored.

Follow the service-life recommendations: "Is there such a thing?" Well, the answer is both "yes" and "no." Ultimately, there are multiple variables that will affect life expectancy such as how well the hose is taken care of when not in use, how often it is used, the type of media that flows through the hose and the environment in which the hose is used, to name a few. But there are general guidelines available, especially regarding high-pressure waterblasting hoses. The WJTA has researched and recommended a maximum service life of waterblasting hose assemblies that can be followed to help prevent leaving them in service until failure.

Recertify prior-use hoses with the manufacturer: If this is part of your hose management protocol, the most important thing to remember is that testing prior- used assemblies (recertification) only indicates the condition of the assembly at the time of the test. The manufacturer will generally test the assembly as if it is new and, therefore, at the recommended test pressure of a new hose. Periodic hose testing can be beneficial, but in and of itself is not enough to ensure the safety of the hose assembly and generally should not be conducted more frequently than every three months.

Consider the use of accessories: For example, abrasion covers help protect the hose from excessive wear due to use on rough surfaces, thereby increasing the working life of the hose. Similarly, other accessories are designed to prevent the kinking of a hose, reduce stress near the hose's end fitting, and protect the operator or surrounding equipment.

Use a visual pre-inspection checklist: Of all these suggestions, this one is probably the most critical to employ. Many hose failures can be prevented by removing a hose assembly from service when it shows signs of damage prior to use. Employees can be trained to identify hose damage such as kinks, damaged end fittings, and exposed and damaged support wire in order to remove them from service when necessary. Many manufacturers like SPIR STAR have documentation about the proper care and use of high-pressure hose for each hose assembly and can even offer staff training, if requested. Most hose failures occur due to external damage that is likely visible and will be noticed through a pre-use inspection of the hose assembly.

