As the business world continues to embrace and demand more sustainable and environmentally conscious business practices, two leading organizations, Covanta and CIRCON Environmental, have joined forces to deliver bigger, better and more impactful results to clients across the industry.

Covanta, CIRCON merge to deliver expanded sustainable solutions CIRCON is fully equipped to assist clients with a wide range of projects.

Covanta, a New Jersey-based leader in sustainable materials management, announced this spring its acquisition of CIRCON Environmental, a sustainability-focused, full-service provider of environmental services with facilities across the Midwest, Southeast and Gulf Coast. The addition of CIRCON marks the largest single acquisition for Covanta in recent history, bringing with it approximately 600 expert employees, 2,500 industrial customers and more than 20 sustainable materials management facilities.

"With the acquisition of CIRCON, we have rapidly accelerated our path to becoming the premiere leader of sustainable materials management," said Covanta President and CEO Azeez Mohammed. "CIRCON’s stunning suite of carbon negative solutions is a game changer for Covanta, and we are excited for the new value-creating avenues of growth we have ahead of us — especially in the fields of wastewater and the emerging alternative fuels for decarbonizing kilns."

The merger of these two companies will divert a total of 22 million tons of waste away from landfills.

As two sustainability providers, Covanta and CIRCON are poised to address the most pressing ESG ambitions of current and prospective customers. The merger comes at a time when, according to McKinsey and Company, more than 90% of S&P 500 companies now publish ESG reports on an annual basis, and internet searches for ‘ESG’ have increased fivefold since 2019 — strong indicators that ESG will continue to be a priority among both business leaders and consumers in the years ahead.

Covanta, CIRCON merge to deliver expanded sustainable solutions The company’s facilities offer top-of-the-line service.

Since its inception, CIRCON has been known for delivering innovative, sustainable solutions in wastewater treatment, non-hazardous and hazardous waste management, engineered fuel solutions and other environmental services. CIRCON’s legacy offerings are rooted in the circular economy, a concept in which businesses find new uses for old materials — when an operation is no longer utilizing a resource, or has seemingly exhausted the value of a product, those materials aren’t disposed of. Instead, they’re repurposed, finding their own second act as a resource and creating new value within an alternate business and industry. CIRCON has perfected circularity within the industries it serves and continues to innovate to bring new green solutions to its customers.

CIRCON’s energy recovery programs, as an example, divert over 125,000 tons of waste from landfills every year. Instead, those materials are used as components to create an engineered fuel that reduces the need for mining and consuming fossil fuels such as coal. The circular economy is a key to smart business growth, and it’s a proven way to reduce waste and even displace valuable environmental resources.

The numbers don’t lie: As spotlighted in its most recent 2021 sustainability report, CIRCON and its customers worked together to recycle 152 million gallons of water, more than 24 million gallons of oil, all while displacing more than 100,000 tons of coal and generating nearly 28 million gallons of waste-derived fuel.

Covanta, CIRCON merge to deliver expanded sustainable solutions CIRCON’s array of equipment and services helps clients diminish environmental detriment.

For legacy customers of both Covanta and CIRCON, the newly expanded organization will embrace new resources and talent to greatly grow available offerings and access, while maintaining and further investing in the leading customer service both brands are recognized for. Together, Covanta and CIRCON are aligned in their commitment to become a leader within the market, with a laser focus on delivering the sustainable waste solutions that clients are increasingly demanding.

As the two companies move forward together, that commitment will only grow; the combined service offerings along with an expanded geographic footprint will amplify Covanta’s ability to provide innovative solutions that align to the sustainability goals of customers. With CIRCON, Covanta is a top environmental service provider across North America, capturing unique synergies and providing cutting-edge, end-to-end offerings to customers.

The measurable, sustainable impact is already adding up. The merger of these two companies will divert a total of 22 million tons of waste away from landfills, grow Covanta’s alternative fuel production fivefold and double Covanta’s wastewater footprint while treating more than 300 million gallons of wastewater.

For both businesses, joining forces creates new opportunities, though the true winners of this merger are the organizations’ respective customers. Clients of Covanta and CIRCON now have access to new opportunities to streamline their operations by partnering with an exceptionally-resourced solutions provider — and more importantly, have an opportunity to grow their business, future-proof their business and commit to a greener, more innovative future.

"Covanta customers can expect to reap the rewards of these new expanded offerings as well as enhancements on the capabilities they’ve come to depend on us for," Mohammed said. "If you’re a municipality or corporation seeking the best value and quality in environmental services, Covanta is the only solution you need."

For more information, visit circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.