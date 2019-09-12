Continuous VOC detection in hazardous, condensing environments

Workplace safety and air quality strongly hinges on the assessment of existing or potential atmospheric conditions. Poor air quality containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other toxic gases can produce both short-term and long-term health effects on personnel, from mild to major.

Whether in chemical plants, laboratory environments, wastewater management facilities or on construction sites, gas detection systems play an important role in protecting working personnel. Fixed gas detection equipment implemented in the workplace provides continuous monitoring of atmospheric conditions, therefore mitigating exposure and ensuring safety.

No matter the model used, Falco provides a turnkey, customized solution for various industries.

Falco from ION Science is a fixed VOC detector that continuously detects a wide range of VOCs using patented photoionization detection (PID) technology, eliminating false readings. Designed with typhoon technology for extreme weather conditions and condensing atmospheres, Falco offers reliability, accuracy and maximum protection to the end user.

With four detection ranges available, Falco incorporates a multicolored LED status display and bright status indicator (red, amber and green) that can be seen from a distance of 20 meters in sunlight, ensuring personnel are alerted of hazards efficiently. Providing ultimate flexibility and cutting- edge performance, Falco minimizes drift and downtime in the field.

Simple to operate, the Falco fixed VOC detector has an intuitive user interface, incorporating five magnetic switches with LED confirmation, a high-contrast OLED screen and graphical interface, ensuring installation and servicing are both quick and easy.

Falco has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit. Dual certification allows the instruments to be serviced and calibrated in a hazardous environment, without having to remove power.

Ex d approved, the Falco incorporates patented Fence Electrode Technology, which removes the effect of airborne humidity and protects from contamination. The fixed instrument provides trusted results, so the workplace and plant receive ongoing protection. Fixed, continuous monitoring ultimately saves a business both time and money through effective and efficient readings.

The Falco offers a selectable response factor for varying VOC selection. RS-485 Modbus, 4-20 mA and relay outputs are standard for all models. The relay outputs are configurable for either high or low alarms, fault conditions or test-cycle synchronization. In addition, pumped or diffused models of the instrument are available. Pumped units are ideal for difficult- to-access locations, while diffused models often reduce servicing costs with no pump to maintain. No matter the model used, Falco provides a turnkey, customized solution for various industries.

For more information about the Falco gas detector from ION Science, visit www.ionscience-usa.com or call (877) 864-7710.