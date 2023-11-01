Collaboration: Partnering with clients to meet OSHA standards

According to OSHA, falls from heights, and working surface slips and trips are among the leading causes of work-related injuries and fatalities.

In fact, preventing over two dozen worker deaths and nearly 6,000 lost-workday injuries each year was at the heart of OSHA’s final rule of its Walking-Working Surfaces and Personal Protective Equipment standard, which went into effect in January 2017. It updated and revised the outdated general industry standards that went into effect in 1971.

OSHA’s analysis, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, revealed that falls pose a "significant risk."

OSHA estimated the rule would prevent 29 worker deaths and 5,842 lost-workday injuries each year. Additionally, because the rule harmonized general industry requirements with OSHA’s existing construction industry standard and many ANSI standards, it made compliance obligations clearer and less costly. OSHA estimates the annual monetized benefits of the lives saved and injuries prevented will be $614.5 million.

What it means to our industry

Scaffolds: The new rule replaces outdated scaffold requirements for construction, requiring a 10-foot tie-off.

Work on low sloped roofs: The rule introduces provisions for working on low-sloped roofs based on work frequency, duration and distance from the roof edge.

Less than six feet from the edge: Guardrails, safety nets, travel restraints or personal fall arrest systems (PFAS) are mandatory.

Six to 15 feet from the edge: A "designated area" may also be used for infrequent and temporary work.

More than 15 feet from the edge: Protection, as mentioned above, is necessary unless work is infrequent or temporary.

Training: Employers must provide training on fall hazard recognition, mitigation and proper use of PFAS for all employees exposed to fall hazards.

Fixed ladders: Fall protection must be installed and used on all fixed ladders over 24 feet in height.

Fixed ladders over 24 feet in height

OSHA regulations address fall protection for fixed ladders in general industry settings. Here are the key requirements:

Design requirements: Ladders exceeding 24 feet must have fall protection, such as ladder safety systems, PFAS, cages or wells.

Ladder safety systems: Designed to arrest falls without requiring continuous worker interaction.

PFAS: Used for ladders without ladder safety systems, cages or wells, meeting the requirements.

Cages and wells: These remain acceptable for ladders installed before November 19, 2018, but not for new installations.

It’s important to note that cages or wells are no longer considered sufficient fall protection for new fixed ladder installations exceeding 24 feet. Therefore, ladder safety systems, or personal fall arrest systems, are required for new fixed ladders of this height. All existing ladders over 24 feet must be retrofitted prior to November 2036.

Safety swing gates: Openings on walking-working surfaces 4 feet above ground require a double-bar self-closing safety swing gate.

Horizontal lifelines: Designed, installed and supervised by qualified personnel as part of a complete fall arrest system with a safety factor of at least two. Lanyards and vertical lifelines must have a minimum breaking strength of 5,000 pounds, and fixed horizontal lifelines must be inspected annually.

Employers are responsible for ensuring that fall protection systems on fixed ladders are properly designed, engineered, installed and maintained, and are properly used by employees. Additionally, employees should receive training on how to use these systems safely and effectively.

