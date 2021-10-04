CITGO completes Worst Case Drill

The CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex successfully completed a Worst Case Drill to prepare and train employees, as well as to partner and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies in response to possible worst-case situations.

CITGO executes this drill as part of an ongoing commitment to emphasize the critical importance of safety in daily operations and culture. The exercise included a pretend worst-case scenario at the refinery. Employees and partners had to respond to the situation in a simulated environment over the course of three days. Refinery protocol and procedures were actively followed in real time during the simulation. CITGO holds a drill annually, with every third year being a Worst Case Drill.

CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex Vice President and General Manager Jerry Dunn said the Worst Case Drill creates an environment to practice how to handle real-life, tough situations.

"Safety at CITGO is paramount," he said. "We can't thank our local agencies enough for their commitment to helping us provide the safest operations for our employees and the community."

For more information, visit www.citgo.com or call (800) 992-4846.