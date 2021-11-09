Chevron Phillips Chemical earns 24 TCC safety awards

Chevron Phillips Chemical recently received 24 safety awards from the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) for excellence in safety performance.

The accomplishment reaffirms the company's longstanding commitment to safe and reliable operations built upon operational excellence as part of its core business strategy.

Overall, eight company sites in Texas received recognition from TCC. The Orange and Port Arthur plants earned TCC's highest honor, the "Best in Texas" safety award. The Pasadena Plastics Complex earned the Mary Kay O'Connor Process Safety Center Award for the fourth consecutive year. The site has won the distinguished recognition every year since TCC first established it in 2018. The Cedar Bayou plant also earned the distinction for the first time. The award celebrates innovations in process safety at eligible sites with no Tier 1 and 2 process safety events within the award year.

"Chevron Phillips Chemical believes in doing the right thing the right way every time, as part of how we approach operational excellence," said Elliott Johnson, vice president of environment, health, safety and security. "These awards reinforce the importance of our approach, as well as our unrelenting commitment to 'Our Journey to Zero' strategy, which places the safety of our employees, contractors and the communities where we operate as a core company value."

"We congratulate the 2021 TCC award winners for their exceptional efforts toward safety and reliable operations," said TCC President Hector Rivero. "While still combating a global pandemic, they have continued to exceed expectations with their operational prowess. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to others in the industry and we could not be more grateful for their remarkable work."

TCC's annual award program honors member companies for their commitment and continuous improvement in safety, environmental performance and community relations. Here is the full list of awards earned by Chevron Phillips Chemical's locations:

Alamo (Conroe) - Caring for Texas

Borger - Caring for Texas

Cedar Bayou (Baytown) - Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents, Mary Kay O'Connor Distinguished Process Safety Award, and Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas

Kingwood Research and Technology Center - Caring for Texas

Orange - Best in Texas, Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents, Occupational Safety Distinguished Service, Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas, Zero Contractor Incident, and Zero Incident

Pasadena Plastics Complex - Caring for Texas, Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents, Mary Kay O'Connor Distinguished Process Safety Award, Occupational Safety Distinguished Service, and Zero Contractor Incident

Port Arthur - Best in Texas, Caring for Texas, Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents, Occupational Safety Distinguished Service, Zero Contractor Incident, and Zero Incident

Sweeny/Old Ocean Facilities - Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas

For more information, visit www.cpchem.com or call (832) 813-4100.