Chevron Phillips Chemical earns 24 TCC safety awards, the most in company history

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP today announced it has received 24 safety awards from the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) for excellence in operational performance.
Overall, eight company locations in Texas received recognition from TCC. The Pasadena Plastics Complex and the Orange plant earned TCC’s highest honor, the “Best in Texas” safety award. The Pasadena team has earned this distinct recognition four of the last five years. The Pasadena site also earned the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center Award, which it has won every year since TCC established it in 2018. The honor celebrates innovations in process safety at eligible sites that experience zero Tier 1 and 2 process safety events within the award year.
“Delivering top safety performance across our operations is vital to us, and these awards reflect our commitment to follow Our Journey to Zero, the program that drives our continuous improvement of safety practices,” said Kate Holzhauser, vice president of environment, health, safety and security. “As we continue to set the bar high for operational excellence, I want to thank our employees and contractors who uphold every day our established operational practices that allow us to keep our people and communities safe.”
“We congratulate this year’s recipients for their exemplary safety record and demonstrated commitment to operational excellence,” said Hector Rivero, president of the Texas Chemical Council. “Their achievements serve as an inspiration to many, especially amid major disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic. These times call on our industry to do even more to keep our workers safe, while meeting customer needs and protecting the community. Our safety-award honorees have a long history of embodying these goals and we salute their many accomplishments.”
TCC’s award program honors member companies for their commitment and continuous improvement in safety, environmental performance and community relations. Applications are anonymous and judged by a group of industry peers and community members. Here is the full list of awards earned by Chevron Phillips Chemical’s facilities:
Alamo (Conroe)
- Caring for Texas
Borger
- Caring for Texas
- Zero Contractor Incident
- Zero Incident
Cedar Bayou (Baytown)
- Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents
- Excellence in Caring for Texas
- Occupational Safety Distinguished Service
- Zero Incident
Kingwood Research and Technology Center
- Caring for Texas
- Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents
Orange plant
- Best in Texas
- Occupational Safety Distinguished Service
- Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas
- Zero Contractor Incident
- Zero Incident
Pasadena Plastics Complex
- Best in Texas
- Mary Kay O’ Connor Distinguished Process Safety Award
- Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents
- Excellence in Caring for Texas
- Occupational Safety Distinguished Service
Port Arthur
- Caring for Texas
- Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents
Sweeny/Old Ocean Facilities
- Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas