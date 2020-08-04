Chevron Phillips Chemical earns 24 TCC safety awards, the most in company history

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP today announced it has received 24 safety awards from the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) for excellence in operational performance.

Overall, eight company locations in Texas received recognition from TCC. The Pasadena Plastics Complex and the Orange plant earned TCC’s highest honor, the “Best in Texas” safety award. The Pasadena team has earned this distinct recognition four of the last five years. The Pasadena site also earned the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center Award, which it has won every year since TCC established it in 2018. The honor celebrates innovations in process safety at eligible sites that experience zero Tier 1 and 2 process safety events within the award year.

“Delivering top safety performance across our operations is vital to us, and these awards reflect our commitment to follow Our Journey to Zero, the program that drives our continuous improvement of safety practices,” said Kate Holzhauser, vice president of environment, health, safety and security. “As we continue to set the bar high for operational excellence, I want to thank our employees and contractors who uphold every day our established operational practices that allow us to keep our people and communities safe.”

“We congratulate this year’s recipients for their exemplary safety record and demonstrated commitment to operational excellence,” said Hector Rivero, president of the Texas Chemical Council. “Their achievements serve as an inspiration to many, especially amid major disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic. These times call on our industry to do even more to keep our workers safe, while meeting customer needs and protecting the community. Our safety-award honorees have a long history of embodying these goals and we salute their many accomplishments.”

TCC’s award program honors member companies for their commitment and continuous improvement in safety, environmental performance and community relations. Applications are anonymous and judged by a group of industry peers and community members. Here is the full list of awards earned by Chevron Phillips Chemical’s facilities:

Alamo (Conroe)

Caring for Texas

Borger

Caring for Texas

Zero Contractor Incident

Zero Incident

Cedar Bayou (Baytown)

Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents

Excellence in Caring for Texas

Occupational Safety Distinguished Service

Zero Incident

Kingwood Research and Technology Center

Caring for Texas

Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents

Orange plant

Best in Texas

Occupational Safety Distinguished Service

Sustained Excellence in Caring for Texas

Zero Contractor Incident

Zero Incident

Pasadena Plastics Complex

Best in Texas

Mary Kay O’ Connor Distinguished Process Safety Award

Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents

Excellence in Caring for Texas

Occupational Safety Distinguished Service

Port Arthur

Caring for Texas

Dr. Sam Mannan Award for Zero Process Safety Incidents

Sweeny/Old Ocean Facilities