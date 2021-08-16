Chevron Phillips Chemical earns 24 industry safety awards

Chevron Phillips Chemical announced it received 24 safety awards from Texas Chemical Council (TCC) for excellence in safety performance.

Overall, eight of the company's sites in Texas received recognition from TCC. The Orange and Port Arthur plants earned TCC’s highest honor, the “Best in Texas” safety award. The Pasadena Plastics Complex earned the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center Award for the fourth consecutive year. The site has won the distinguished recognition every year since TCC first established it in 2018. The Cedar Bayou plant also earned the distinction for the first time. The award celebrates innovations in process safety at eligible sites with no Tier 1 and 2 process safety events within the award year.

“Chevron Phillips Chemical believes in doing the right thing the right way every time, as part of how we approach operational excellence,” said Elliott Johnson, vice president of environment, health, safety and security. “These awards reinforce the importance of our approach, as well as our unrelenting commitment to Our Journey to Zero strategy, which places the safety of our employees, contractors and the communities where we operate as a core company value.”

“We congratulate the 2021 TCC Award winners for their exceptional efforts toward safety and reliable operations,” said TCC President Hector Rivero. “While still combating a global pandemic, they have continued to exceed expectations with their operational prowess. Their achievements serve as inspiration to others in the industry and we could not be more grateful for their remarkable work.”

TCC’s annual award program honors member companies for their commitment and continuous improvement in safety, environmental performance and community relations. Applications are anonymous and judged by a group of industry peers and community members.