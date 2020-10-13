Chevron partners with Team Rubicon for volunteer support following Hurricanes Laura and Delta

Chevron and Team Rubicon volunteer in Louisiana.

In September, Chevron committed $500,000 to assist Cameron and Calcasieu Parish residents affected by Hurricane Laura. Now, with Hurricane Delta impacting the same areas, the company has announced that Team Rubicon will receive the remaining $150,000 of Chevron’s original $500,000 donation.

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization that mobilizes military veterans alongside first responders and community members to help communities prepare, respond and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Among other things, the funds will be used pay for construction equipment and supplies, as well as to train and deploy volunteers.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager of Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “Chevron is committed to helping our fellow Louisiana residents through this challenging time and recognizes the need to swiftly provide boots-on-the-ground support. We’re proud to partner with Team Rubicon’s veteran-led volunteer force as they help Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes recover from these storms.”

“This is the second time in six weeks that this area has been hit by a hurricane. The donation from Chevron will allow us to quickly address the crucial needs of the community,” said Art delaCruz, President and COO of Team Rubicon. “While those impacted have a long road ahead, we’re committed to doing our best to help them take those first very difficult steps, as well as support them on the journey. We thank Chevron for entrusting us with this responsibility and for working with us to serve these impacted communities.”

Since Hurricane Laura’s impact in September, Chevron has also partnered with the American Red Cross, Louisiana Coastal Relief and Recovery, and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana to provide hurricane relief. Efforts included initial support, meals to local citizens, supply drives, recruitment of volunteers and matching Chevron employees’ charitable contributions. The company also donated 8,500 gallons of gasoline and $10,000 in gas gift cards to local citizens and first responders in collaboration with Retif Oil and Fuel.

“At this time Team Rubicon is in need of volunteers to assist in the impacted areas,” said Brown. “We encourage everyone to reach out to Team Rubicon and support them in whatever way they can.”

For more information on volunteering with Team Rubicon, click here.