Chevron donates in Southwest Louisiana to help feed families this holiday season

Chevron is continuing to support those affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta by contributing $75,000 to Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana. The donation will fund Catholic Charities’ Thanksgiving and Christmas meal programs, as well as extend the organization’s weekly meal initiative through January 2021. Thousands of families across the community will benefit from these campaigns this holiday season.

“In the wake of these hurricanes, locals are continuing to rebuild their homes, businesses and lives. With the challenges they’re facing, we wanted to make sure that providing a holiday meal and feeding their families was one less concern,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “Thank you to Catholic Charities for your efforts to support the community. We’re proud to be a part of these important programs.”

Families will be able to stop by pick-up locations in Lake Charles, Jennings, Ragley and Cameron to receive holiday staples such as turkey, ham, canned goods, produce and more. The following schedule outlines where and when meal pick-ups will be taking place:

Thursday, Nov. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church (16816 US-171, Ragley, LA)

Friday, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Catholic Charities (1225 2 nd St., Lake Charles, LA)

Monday, Nov. 21 : 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Philip Neri Church (504 4th Ave., Kinder, LA)

Tuesday, Nov. 22: 12 – 2 p.m., Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church (710 N. State St., Jennings, LA)

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Mary of the Lake Church (11054 LA-384, Lake Charles, LA)

Wednesday, Dec. 9 : 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Creole, LA – Location TBA

Thursday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church (US-171, Ragley, LA)

Friday, Dec. 11: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Catholic Charities (1225 2 nd St., Lake Charles, LA)

Wednesday, Dec. 16: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Mary of the Lake Church (11054 LA-384, Lake Charles, LA)

Friday, Dec. 18: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Catholic Charities (1225 2nd St., Lake Charles, LA)

Text CCSWLA to 84576 for daily updates in December. Visit http://www.catholiccharitiesswla.com for an updated schedule.

“This generous donation from Chevron will allow us to continue our mission of meeting the needs of those in our community,” said Sister Miriam MacLean, Director of Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana. “With Chevron’s help, we will provide meals to the thousands of people that are relying on us during this difficult time. In spite of the current challenges, we hope these programs will help bring joy and happiness to families in the area.”

This partnership is just one of the many ways that Chevron has assisted since Hurricane Laura’s impact in September. The company donated $500,000 to local nonprofits, 8,500 gallons of fuel, and $15,000 in gas gift cards to help those in need. Chevron also coordinated employee supply drives and matched employee contributions. After Hurricane Delta struck Louisiana in October, Chevron worked with Team Rubicon to provide volunteer support to rebuild homes affected by both storms. For an overview of Chevron’s hurricane response, as well as b-roll and photos from relief events, please click here.

For more information on the meal programs, contact Catholic Charities SWLA at 337-439-7436 or visit their website at catholiccharitiesswla.com.