Chesapeake Utilities Corporation recognized by AGA for commitment to safety

Three of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's regulated gas businesses were recently recognized by the American Gas Association (AGA) for an ongoing commitment to safety.

Chesapeake Utilities, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC) and Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company (ESNG) each were presented with an Industry Leader Accident Prevention Award for working safely in 2020. Each company achieved a total Days Away Restricted or Transferred incidence rate below the industry average.

"Safety is priority one at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. We care about creating a safe environment for our employees, customers and communities," said Jeff Sylvester, senior vice president, pipeline transmission and regulated gas and electric distribution. "We're honored to be recognized by the AGA for that commitment. The efforts of our employees on a daily basis are commendable, and I congratulate each one for making safe choices for themselves and others."

Chesapeake Utilities owns and operates approximately 1,900 miles of gas distribution mains in Delaware and Maryland. Chesapeake Utilities distributes natural gas through its Delaware and Maryland divisions to approximately 92,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

FPUC owns and operates approximately 3,000 miles of natural gas distribution mains across 21 counties in Florida. FPUC and the Florida division of Chesapeake Utilities distribute natural gas to approximately 86,000 customers.

ESNG owns and operates a 501-mile interstate pipeline that transports natural gas from four pipeline interconnection points in Pennsylvania to customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. ESNG transports over 50 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas annually to local distribution companies, electric power generators and industrial customers throughout the region.