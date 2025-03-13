Chemical manufacturers support fixing missteps and making America a manufacturing superpower

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) supports EPA Administrator Zeldin on taking steps to power the great American comeback.

The following statement can be attributed to ACC President and CEO, Chris Jahn:

“The chemical and plastics manufacturing industry appreciates Administrator Zeldin for recognizing that a smarter, more predictable regulatory process is imperative for not only producing more at home but making America stronger and more affordable for its citizens. We welcome the new regulatory direction and look forward to providing input before any final actions are taken in the future."

“Yesterday, we were at a crossroads because of missteps under the previous Administration that discouraged job creation and investment, increased operating and compliance costs, and jeopardized national security. Today, Administrator Zeldin and the EPA have taken necessary steps to grow U.S. chemical production here at home that will make America the world’s manufacturing superpower.

“America’s chemical manufacturers and chemistry products support more than 4 million jobs and 25% of U.S. GDP. National defense, energy independence, innovation and a resilient supply chain all depend on chemistry. U.S. chemical producers are the driving force for everyday products that businesses and families rely on and help manufacturers compete and win globally.

“ACC members are committed to the health and safety of the communities where we operate and the products we manufacture. We are safer and cleaner than ever before. Responsible Care®, our mandatory world-class safety and environmental performance program, is what sets us apart. Responsible Care practitioners have a 4x better worker safety rate than the U.S. manufacturing sector as a whole and a 3x better worker safety rate than the business of chemistry overall.

“Let’s work together to keep America strong. American success relies on American chemistry.”

