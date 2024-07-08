Challenges using precast concrete in modular blast-resistance buildings

Modular blast-resistant buildings offer exceptional protection in high-risk environments like O&G refineries.

They set the bar for industrial protection projects when it comes to speed of construction, scalability, cost-effectiveness, safety and more.

Traditionally, steel has been the material of choice for modular blast-resistant buildings, but there’s a new entry in the industry worth examining — precast concrete. It’s time to consider the choice of materials in modular blast-resistant buildings and the challenges that come with that choice.

In any reinforced concrete structure, electrolysis emerges as a significant challenge. This is due to the very thing that gives concrete strength: the addition of rebar. Electrolysis occurs when dissimilar materials — in this case — concrete and steel rebar, are in contact with an electrolyte — moisture being a common one. This contact sets off an electrochemical reaction that generates an electric charge. Unfortunately, this process results in accelerated corrosion of the rebar, an integral part of the structure’s support system.

Instances of rebar corrosion are not uncommon and can be observed in structures like bridges, where rust stains seeping out of concrete are often the first visible sign of underlying damage. By the time these signs are noticeable, the integrity of the rebar has been significantly compromised, necessitating extensive and costly repairs. This situation in a blast-resistant building could have grave implications, particularly when considering the building’s primary function of withstanding explosive forces. In blast-resistance buildings, every component’s strength and resilience are critical to the structure’s overall performance and safety. Weakened rebar means the building is less capable of withstanding the blasts it is designed to resist, posing a serious concern over time.

The maintenance of concrete blast-resistant buildings needs to account for the possibility of hidden rebar corrosion, with possibly more invasive and frequent checks, adding to the maintenance burden and operational costs.

With only one primary material in their construction, steel modular blast-resistant buildings don’t face electrolysis and they have long-lasting structural integrity. The maintenance is simple, ensuring consistent performance.

Another potential problem with concrete buildings is moisture management. Despite a solid appearance, concrete is somewhat porous. In humid and wet conditions, concrete absorbs moisture and the internal humidity levels of a building can increase, necessitating enhanced dehumidification in the HVAC systems. Additional demand for humidity control elevates operational costs and complicates maintenance of blast-resistant buildings.

When a building is consistently damp, the moisture can harm adjacent finished materials, like drywall and carpeting. It also affects the longevity of electrical and mechanical components. Moisture can lead to more frequent and costly repairs and replacements of all these things.

With modular buildings, it’s important that the roofing and seams can withstand long-term wear. Steel modular buildings have engineered seams that are designed for tightness and leak prevention. Concrete structures, especially those composed of multiple sections, could be prone to leakage. The process of creating these buildings involves pouring concrete into a form. Once cured and the forms removed, the resulting surface can be irregular and not precisely machined. These irregularities can lead to leaky roof seams, a challenge that is compounded in multi-section buildings.

Maintaining watertight and airtight seals in concrete blast-resistant buildings is a complex task. In steel modular buildings, for instance, merging multi-section units involves compressing a gasket and applying a mastic or caulk which is relatively straightforward due to the machined surfaces. There are also options to weld the sections, depending on the situation.

However, in the case of pre-cast concrete modular buildings, the irregular surfaces of concrete pose significant challenges. Ensuring a robust seal in such conditions requires meticulous maintenance and frequent reapplication of sealants, raising concerns about long-term durability and the need for constant upkeep.

These factors make it clear that material choice for blast-resistant buildings is a critical decision impacting safety, durability and operational efficiency. Even with other material options available, steel modular blast-resistant buildings stand out for robust design, resilience, engineering excellence and reliability. They offer structural integrity, lower maintenance needs and superior adaptability.

The RedGuard team provides expertise and steel modular blast-resistant buildings to align with your safety goals and operational needs.

