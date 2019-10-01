Central Laboratory keeps Texas’ water clean and safe

Gulf Coast Authority's (GCA) Central Laboratory, located on the same site as GCA's Bayport Facility, was created in 1991 when management combined individual facility laboratories to enhance and expand testing operations and improve cost efficiency.

"The Central Laboratory does an excellent job of staying ahead of the curve when it comes to ensuring our facilities and customers meet their compliance, billing and process data needs," said GCA CEO Lori Traweek.

The Central Laboratory tests more than 11,000 samples per month.

The Central Laboratory employs 32 people, tests more than 11,000 samples per month, and operates 365 days a year for GCA facilities and outside customers. Most results are available the same day samples are received.

"Operating the Central Laboratory requires organization, teamwork and commitment," said Central Laboratory Manager Doris Haydon. "Our employees are more than up to the challenges they face, and we're all on the same page when it comes to the importance of our work."

Accredited by both the National Environmental Laboratory Association Conference and the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation, the Central Laboratory is organized into four departments: administrative, conventional, metals and organics. The three nonadministrative departments are named after the materials for which they test. Conventional analytics test for E. coli and enterococci bacteria, alkalinity, ammonia, chlorides, cyanides, nitrates and nitrites, sulfate, sulfides, phosphorous, suspended solids, and other chemicals and materials.

The organics department focuses on priority pollutants and specialty organics. The metals team tests for metal-based priority pollutants. The Central Laboratory initially only analyzed conventional compounds, but sending the organics and metals samples outside to third parties took weeks to get results. GCA set up the lab to analyze all priority pollutants, including metals, in house and normally provides results within the same week of sample receipt.

"While individual facilities still perform some simple testing, the big stuff is accomplished at this state-of-the-art laboratory. We're a vital cog in the GCA machine," said Haydon. "Not only do we test wastewater and other materials coming into our facilities to ensure they can be safely and effectively treated, but we're also intimately involved in day-to-day operations, verifying the effluent (treated water) meets government standards for reintroduction into the environment. We also play an important role in the day-to-day operations of our GCA facilities, providing them same-day test results and serving outside customers such as the City of Seabrook."

The lab provides services for all GCA facilities, from Odessa to Houston. The lab also conducts testing for outside customers in emergency situations such as spills, when immediate results are needed.

GCA is always looking for more efficient and cost-effective technologies and processes to reduce time and cost. Recent upgrades include:

Robotic testing systems for biochemical oxygen demand, which were installed to cut down on analyst time.

Introduction of gas generators for making nitrogen, oxygen and hydrogen in house. The lab now produces all the gases its equipment requires for various tests, with the exception of argon and helium, which is a big cost saver.

New spectrophotometer that uses an optic probe, eliminating the need for cuvettes in this application and reducing supply costs.

New testing technology for total organic compounds, which used to require up to three days for results. With the new testing technology, the lab has a one-day turnaround.

"Working at GCA is very exciting and rewarding because we know we are making Texas a better place by ensuring our water is clean and safe," said Haydon. "We're also working with industry and contributing to a vibrant economy. What could be better than that?"

For more information about GCA's laboratory services, visit www.gcatx.org or call (291) 474-4452.